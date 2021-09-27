Website Logo
  • Monday, September 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041

CRICKET

England allrounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Tests

Moeen Ali during a nets session ahead of the fourth Test against India. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

By: Sattwik Biswal

England allrounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket, the country’s cricket board said on Monday (27).

Moeen, who made his Test debut in 2014, scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

Moeen said in a statement that he was satisfied with his Test career and hoped it would inspire other British Muslims to play for England.

“I’ve enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done,” he said.

“It always takes somebody to inspire you … I know he wasn’t English but someone like (former South Africa batter) Hashim Amla, when I first saw him, I thought if he can do it I can do it, it does take that little spark.

“I’d love (for someone) one day in 8-10 years’ time to say Moeen made it easier for me.”

Having played little Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen was recalled for the home summer series against India and played in three matches.

In an interview with the Guardian and ESPNCricinfo, the 34-year-old said he was struggling to focus on Test cricket and now intends to specialise in white-ball cricket.

“During the India series I felt like I was done, to be honest,” he said.

“I felt good, the atmosphere felt good, the dressing room etc, but cricketing-wise, I found it a struggle to get in the zone bowling and batting and in the field. And the more I tried, I just couldn’t do it.”

England’s next Test series is against Australia in the Ashes starting in December.

“I was thinking about the Ashes and how I would love to have gone back and done well there,” Moeen added.

“But it’s such a long trip if I’m not ‘in it’ and I think it’d be very, very difficult.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup
CRICKET
England players had no role in Pakistan pullout decision
IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Chennai inflict new defeat on Kohli’s Bangalore
IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Iyer, Narine star as Kolkata thrash Mumbai
Sports
Atherton questions ECB decision to cancel Pakistan tour
Sports
Former West Indies cricketer Samuels charged under corruption code
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson asks Australia to resolve Ashes stand-off
Sports
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series
Sports
Pakistan minister says threat to New Zealand team originated in India
CRICKET
Term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’ in MCC’s new Laws of Cricket
IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Tyagi’s last-over heroics help Rajasthan win thriller
Sports
Latham expresses disappointment at New Zealand’s Pakistan pullout
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer…
Cyclone Gulab: Two reported dead in eastern India
England allrounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Tests
Bollywood ready to bounce back; theatrical release dates of multiple…
The History Corridor: How Noor Inayat Khan helped in Britain’s…
Hatha Yoga: Building a different kind of toughness