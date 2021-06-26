Emmay Entertainment approaches Shahid Kapoor for an action thriller

Shahid Kapoor (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in T-Series Films and Cine1Studios Kabir Singh (2019), has some exciting projects in the pipeline. While he has already shot for his next offering Jersey, work on his much-anticipated debut streaming show with Raj and DK is also shaping up well.

Aside from these two projects, Kapoor is reportedly in talks for at least four films from leading production houses. One of them is reported to be a high-profile action thriller that filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is planning to bankroll under his production house Emmay Entertainment.

Spilling some more beans on the upcoming project, a source in the know informs an entertainment publication, “Not much is known about the film yet but it is an action thriller that Nikkhil has been planning for over a year now. He wanted an A-list actor from the younger generation to play the lead. He approached Shahid for the same and they have discussed the whole project virtually over a meeting since Shahid is not in town. Shahid has liked the whole idea and the script and now, the team is trying to work out the modalities, before finalising it.”

Interestingly, before Akshay Kumar came onboard for Bell Bottom, producer Nikkhil Advani and director Ranjit Tiwari had approached Shahid Kapoor to headline the edge-of-the-seat espionage drama. The actor could not sign the film despite liking the script because of his busy schedule. But if sources are to be believed, he is set to work with Emmay Entertainment on this untitled project. More details are expected to arrive soon.

