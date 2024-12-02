Elton John reveals he has lost his eyesight

Elton John onstage during the Elton John: Never Too Late European debut as part of the London Film Festival at Southbank Centre – Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ELTON JOHN, 77, revealed during a theatre event on Sunday that he has lost his sight.

The “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” star attended the launch of “The Devil Wears Prada” musical in London’s West End but said he was unable to watch the performance.

“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it,” John said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The singer explained that an eye infection had left him unable to see out of his right eye, while his left eye was also impaired.

“It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded good tonight,” he added. This condition has made it difficult for John to read, watch anything, or potentially record new music in the future.

John was present on the red carpet for the musical, for which he composed the score. Speaking to the audience, he thanked his husband, David Furnish, for being his “rock.”

Known for his iconic piano-led rock songs and ballads like “Candle in the Wind,” John rose to fame in the 1970s and has remained a major figure in music. Following his farewell tour, which ran from 2018 to 2023, he has focused on his family life.

(With inputs from Reuters)