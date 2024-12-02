  • Monday, December 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Elton John reveals he has lost his eyesight

The “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” star attended the launch of “The Devil Wears Prada” musical in London’s West End but said he was unable to watch the performance.

Elton John onstage during the Elton John: Never Too Late European debut as part of the London Film Festival at Southbank Centre – Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ELTON JOHN, 77, revealed during a theatre event on Sunday that he has lost his sight.

The “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” star attended the launch of “The Devil Wears Prada” musical in London’s West End but said he was unable to watch the performance.

“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it,” John said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The singer explained that an eye infection had left him unable to see out of his right eye, while his left eye was also impaired.

“It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded good tonight,” he added. This condition has made it difficult for John to read, watch anything, or potentially record new music in the future.

John was present on the red carpet for the musical, for which he composed the score. Speaking to the audience, he thanked his husband, David Furnish, for being his “rock.”

Known for his iconic piano-led rock songs and ballads like “Candle in the Wind,” John rose to fame in the 1970s and has remained a major figure in music. Following his farewell tour, which ran from 2018 to 2023, he has focused on his family life.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Stories
Entertainment

Himesh Patel: ‘Actors of colour are finally being considered for all roles’
Entertainment

Elakshi Gupta: From dentistry to the spotlight with ‘Hamaara Parivar’
MUSIC

Ed Sheeran heads to India in upcoming tour
Entertainment

Bollywood brat pack: Star kids strive for stardom in a competitive industry
Entertainment

‘Incredible honour’: Sidhant Gupta on playing Nehru in ‘Freedom At Midnight’
Entertainment

Rod Stewart confirmed for Glastonbury legends slot
Entertainment

Lana Del Rey announces 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates
HEADLINE STORY

I’m very familiar with Indian culture and cinema: Michelle Yeoh
Entertainment

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on versatility, inspirations, and leading his dream journey in cinema
Entertainment

One Direction stars pay final respects to Liam Payne
HEADLINE STORY

A R Rahman and wife to separate after 29 years
Entertainment

Tigerbee’s tribute to her mother: New single ‘Rani’ celebrates love, resilience, and legacy
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Elton John Elton John reveals he has lost his eyesight
Terry Griffiths Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths dies at 77
Cyclone Fengal Cyclone Fengal leaves 20 dead in India and Sri Lanka
Boohoo secures £15m backing from founding family
Reform UK backs Anas Sarwar for first minister
Supreme in talks to acquire Typhoo Tea