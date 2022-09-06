Elon Musk takes a swipe at Jeff Bezos for making Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: ‘Almost every male character is a coward, a jerk or both’

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

The critic in Elon Musk has dissected Amazon Prime Video’s Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, reigniting his longstanding rivalry with Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos.

The first two episodes of The Rings Of Power debuted on September 2 on Prime Video, based on Middle-earth’s Second Age, taking place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and LOTR. And it seems Musk did not like what he saw.

On Sunday, the Tesla CEO and founder tweeted, “Tolkien is turning in his grave. Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart, and nice.”

Tolkien is turning in his grave — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Looks like Musk has joined the Internet bandwagon that is massively disappointed with The Rings Of Power and finds it too woke. The SpaceX founder previously said, “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.”

Or is he simply taking yet another potshot at his rival, Jeff Bezos?

The two tycoons have taken plenty of jibes at each other on social media and beyond over the years. So, it is not surprising to see Musk be so critical of Amazon’s The Rings Of Power.

Meanwhile, responding to Musk’s criticism, noted fantasy writer Neil Gaiman tweeted, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV, or literature criticism.”

Gaiman developed and is executive producing Netflix’s popular series adaptation of his DC comic book series The Sandman.

Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in the high-profile series, previously defended her interpretation of the character and said, “I would say that her serenity is hard-earned. I don’t think you get to that level of wisdom without going through things. She actually speaks about how with wisdom, there is a loss of innocence, which was a really good thing for me to find in the lore. Because, like, how young are you when you’re still thousands of years old? So, it was thinking of what innocence she lost during this time.”

Regardless of Musk’s views, The Rings Of Power has turned out to be an instant success for Prime Video as it drew more than 25 million viewers on its first day.

