Ellen DeGeneres finds her quiet UK escape in a £24 million glass mansion hidden in the Cotswolds hills

Highlights:

The former talk show host shared a rare look inside her new English home

Ellen DeGeneres’ £24 million (₹257.3 crore) Cotswolds mansion features sweeping countryside views

The move to the UK came after Donald Trump’s re-election

Portia de Rossi’s love for horses helped seal the deal on their rural base

Locals say the pair are “down to earth” regulars at the village pub

Ellen DeGeneres has given fans a rare peek inside her new life in rural England, revealing her sleek £24 million (₹257.3 crore) Cotswolds mansion in an Instagram clip featuring her dogs, Sport and Kid. The former talk show host’s video doubled as an unintentional home tour, showing the couple’s glass-walled living space, minimalist furniture and rolling green views that look straight out onto the Cotswolds hills.

Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi pose for photographers as they arrive to attend the UK premiere of the film 'Finding Dory' Getty Images





Why Ellen DeGeneres’ Cotswolds mansion has everyone talking

The video, posted on Monday, showed Sport darting around the open-plan living area while Kid tried to keep up. “They’ve finally figured it out,” Ellen wrote, adding that the pups have lifted their spirits since losing their older dog, Augie.

Fans were focused on the house, the big windows showing the fields outside, the simple pale concrete walls, and the light wooden floors. You can see a long dining table and a low cream sofa. It’s hard not to notice how calm it all feels, a world away from the bright lights of Los Angeles.





How Portia de Rossi shaped their move to the UK

Portia de Rossi’s love of animals was a big reason the couple chose life in the Cotswolds. Their new property includes stables, pastures and even space for their small flock of chickens and sheep. “When we decided to live here full time, we knew Portia couldn’t live without her horses,” Ellen told a BBC interviewer earlier this year.

The pair had initially bought a smaller farmhouse in spring 2024 but sold it months later for around £22.5 million (₹241 crore) after realising it wasn’t quite right. Their new home, built on 100 acres, gives Portia’s horses room to roam and the couple far more privacy.





Why Ellen DeGeneres chose the UK over California

Ellen DeGeneres’ Cotswolds mansion isn’t just another celebrity retreat, it’s her main home now. The 67-year-old comedian said Donald Trump’s re-election pushed her to make the move permanent. “We’re staying here,” she told an audience in Cheltenham in July. Their previous Montecito property, once worth over £21 million (₹224.7 crore), is quietly on the market. Friends say Ellen enjoys the slower rhythm here like the quiet walks, local pubs and no paparazzi outside the gate.