Ellen DeGeneres finds her quiet UK escape in a £24 million glass mansion hidden in the Cotswolds hills

Ellen and Portia are settling into their £24 million (₹257.3 crore) Cotswolds home, swapping LA buzz for peaceful countryside life.

Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi pose for photographers as they arrive to attend the UK premiere of the film 'Finding Dory'

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • The former talk show host shared a rare look inside her new English home
  • Ellen DeGeneres’ £24 million (₹257.3 crore) Cotswolds mansion features sweeping countryside views
  • The move to the UK came after Donald Trump’s re-election
  • Portia de Rossi’s love for horses helped seal the deal on their rural base
  • Locals say the pair are “down to earth” regulars at the village pub

Ellen DeGeneres has given fans a rare peek inside her new life in rural England, revealing her sleek £24 million (₹257.3 crore) Cotswolds mansion in an Instagram clip featuring her dogs, Sport and Kid. The former talk show host’s video doubled as an unintentional home tour, showing the couple’s glass-walled living space, minimalist furniture and rolling green views that look straight out onto the Cotswolds hills.

Why Ellen DeGeneres’ Cotswolds mansion has everyone talking

The video, posted on Monday, showed Sport darting around the open-plan living area while Kid tried to keep up. “They’ve finally figured it out,” Ellen wrote, adding that the pups have lifted their spirits since losing their older dog, Augie.

Fans were focused on the house, the big windows showing the fields outside, the simple pale concrete walls, and the light wooden floors. You can see a long dining table and a low cream sofa. It’s hard not to notice how calm it all feels, a world away from the bright lights of Los Angeles.


How Portia de Rossi shaped their move to the UK

Portia de Rossi’s love of animals was a big reason the couple chose life in the Cotswolds. Their new property includes stables, pastures and even space for their small flock of chickens and sheep. “When we decided to live here full time, we knew Portia couldn’t live without her horses,” Ellen told a BBC interviewer earlier this year.

The pair had initially bought a smaller farmhouse in spring 2024 but sold it months later for around £22.5 million (₹241 crore) after realising it wasn’t quite right. Their new home, built on 100 acres, gives Portia’s horses room to roam and the couple far more privacy.


Why Ellen DeGeneres chose the UK over California

Ellen DeGeneres’ Cotswolds mansion isn’t just another celebrity retreat, it’s her main home now. The 67-year-old comedian said Donald Trump’s re-election pushed her to make the move permanent. “We’re staying here,” she told an audience in Cheltenham in July. Their previous Montecito property, once worth over £21 million (₹224.7 crore), is quietly on the market. Friends say Ellen enjoys the slower rhythm here like the quiet walks, local pubs and no paparazzi outside the gate.

Amar Kanwar retrospective 2026

Amar Kanwar’s immersive films and installations will fill Serpentine North next year

Instagram/paolamanfredistudio

Amar Kanwar to receive major Serpentine North retrospective in 2026

Highlights:

  • Amar Kanwar is getting a huge London show in 2026.
  • Will host a site-specific, immersive installation.
  • Feature both new and existing films, transforming the entire building.
  • A new catalogue will feature unpublished writings and a long interview.

Indian filmmaker and artist Amar Kanwar, a quiet but monumental figure in contemporary art, is getting a major retrospective at Serpentine North. Slated for September 2026 to January 2027, this Serpentine Gallery retrospective won’t be a standard exhibition. It’s being conceived as a complete, site-specific art installation that will turn the gallery into what organisers call a “meditative visual and sonic environment.”

Amar Kanwar retrospective 2026 Amar Kanwar’s immersive films and installations will fill Serpentine North next year Instagram/paolamanfredistudio

Keep ReadingShow less
