Elizabeth Hurley celebrates 60th birthday with nude photo and confirms romance with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t holding back as she steps into her sixties. On 10 June, the Bedazzled star celebrated her milestone birthday by posting a nude photo taken in a field, using nothing but her pose and a necklace. In the caption, she reflected on an emotional and eventful year, describing it as a “wild ride” and revealing she’s “in love” with country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

Alongside the image, Hurley highlighted three major personal landmarks: 30 years working with Estée Lauder, 20 years of her swimwear label Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and her new romance. “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends and family in the world,” she wrote.





Hurley and Cyrus find love after reconnecting post-divorce

Hurley and Cyrus met on the set of the 2022 holiday film Christmas in Paradise. Although there was some sparks at the time, they lost touch and reconnected in 2024, after Cyrus ended his short-lived marriage to singer Firerose. It was Hurley who reportedly reached out during his divorce, a message that led to a deeper connection.

By April 2025, the pair made their relationship public on Instagram. The singer later posted a birthday message calling Hurley “the love of my life.”

Hurley confirms her relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus Cosmopolitan





The couple also made a red carpet appearance together in Rome on 24 May, further confirming the romance. While Cyrus has faced strained relationships with some of his children, particularly daughter Miley, reports suggest he’s trying to rebuild those ties. Miley, who cut off contact with her father in 2023, has softened her stance, recently saying that while it was difficult at first, “everyone deserves to be happy.”



Family support and healing amid past drama

Hurley’s son, 23-year-old Damian, commented warmly on her birthday post, calling her his “best friend forever.” Friends and celebrities, including Heidi Klum and Sarah Michelle Gellar, also sent their love. Meanwhile, insiders say Cyrus is now prioritising family time and hopes his relationship with Hurley marks a new chapter, both personally and publicly.

Damian Hurley calls his mother his best friend in a birthday tribute Getty Images





As Hurley embraces 60 with confidence, she seems set on making this decade her boldest one yet.

