Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Elgar defends South Africans against ‘sledging’ allegations

Dean Elgar, captain of South Africa and Keegan Petersen (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

South African Test captain Dean Elgar on Thursday defended his team against allegations of “unbearable sledging” during the first Test against Bangladesh in Durban.

He said the Bangladesh players needed to “harden up” if they wanted to play the game at a high level.

Speaking ahead of the second Test, which starts at St George’s Park on Friday, Elgar said South Africa played the game hard but stopped short of swearing or using foul language towards their opponents.

Bangladesh cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus said on Tuesday that his board would make an official complaint to the International Cricket Council about what he described as biased umpiring and the “sledging” of the home team.

“I don’t think they are justified whatsoever,” said Elgar. “We play the game hard (but) if anything we were just giving back what we were getting when we were batting.

“This is Test cricket. It’s a man’s environment when it comes to playing at this level and I intend still to play the game hard.

“We don’t swear or use foul language towards the Bangladesh batsmen because we still respect them. I think they need to harden up and maybe play the game at a level they’re not used to,” said Elgar.

The South African captain said the message to his players was: “We do everything with dignity and we don’t throw our badge or our name away.

“I honestly didn’t see any bad sledging out there, even from their side. I just think this is Test cricket and we need to dry our eyes sometimes.”

The umpiring in Durban was in the spotlight with an unusually high number of 21 reviews – 11 by Bangladesh and 10 by South Africa – with four reviews upheld for each team.

South Africans Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock were the men in charge under the ICC’s coronavirus restrictions, leading the Bangladeshis to call for neutral umpires.

“The umpiring was tough,” said Elgar. “I don’t think the wicket helped. There was variable bounce which can challenge the umpires.

“I feel for them because they are good umpires. The human factor needs to be spoken of, they do make errors, as do the players, but I’m pretty sure they’re going to learn a lot out of that.

“The umpires make decisions and we need to respect that. The technology is there for a reason. If you don’t use the technology you’re kind of holding yourself accountable for their decisions as well.”

– Shower mishap –

Elgar appeared at the online press conference with bruising on his face and stitches above his right eye. He said it was the result of slipping in the shower in Durban on Monday night.

“I’ve got a few stitches in my forehead,” he said. “I batted today, it was going to be a concern with where my helmet rests. I don’t think I’m too far from where the doctor takes the stitches out. But I’m okay.”

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque referred only briefly to the Durban controversy, denying that he personally had complained about the South African team’s behaviour.

“I never complained about sledging. In cricket sledging happens and you have to absorb it,” he said.

Mominul said he was hopeful that opening batsman Tamim Iqbal would play in the second Test after recovering from illness.

He said the pitch looked dry and that Bangladesh would wait until Friday morning before deciding whether to play an extra spinner instead of a seam bowler.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper’s skull 60 years on
Sports
Azam to Khawaja: Five things we learned from Australia’s Pakistan tour
Sports
India’s Clean Slate becomes Headingley’s new principal sponsor
HEADLINE STORY
Kamlesh Patel: Yorkshire aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity
Sports
Pak vs Aus T20I: Aaron Finch, Nathan Ellis form mark glorious victory over Pakistan
Sports
Bangladesh call for neutral umpires after S. Africa controversy
Sports
Pujara’s stint at Sussex to be delayed
Sports
John Faragher’s racist comment: Essex County plead guilty
Sports
Pakistan’s Shadab Khan signs for Yorkshire as Ballance takes a break
Sports
Spin wins it for South Africa – but Elgar still prefers pace
Sports
Ton-up Babar leads Pakistan to first series win over Australia in 20 years
Sports
Top Sri Lanka cricketers back anti-government protests
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright battle against Sami…
Pakistani film Parde Mein Rehne Do releases in UK on…
Rashmika Mandanna delighted to pair with Vijay
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper’s skull 60 years on
Elgar defends South Africans against ‘sledging’ allegations
Sunak under scrutiny over wife’s tax dealings