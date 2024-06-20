  • Thursday, June 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak urged to probe election date betting

The Conservative party confirmed that the Gambling Commission had contacted it about “a small number of individuals”, without commenting further

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox walk as they campaign in Clovelly, Britain, June 18, 2024. (Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS)

By: Shajil Kumar

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced calls on Thursday to launch an inquiry after one of his close protection officers was arrested for allegedly betting on the timing of the UK general election.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it was told by the Gambling Commission that an officer working for the prime minister’s security detail was being investigated over the alleged bets.

The regulator had already been looking into claims that a Conservative party candidate who served as Sunak’s ministerial aide placed a bet on when the election would be held.

A second candidate from Sunak’s party is now also under investigation about an alleged bet on the date of the poll, the BBC reported on Wednesday evening.

The Conservative party confirmed to the broadcaster that the commission had contacted it about “a small number of individuals”, without commenting further.

Senior minister Michael Gove told the BBC on Thursday: “If people have used inside information to place bets, that is deeply wrong.”

The deputy leader of the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper, urged Sunak to order an inquiry.

“This stinks of yet more sleaze and answers are needed. An inquiry is needed to understand who knew what and when,” she added.

Sunak announced that a general election would be held on July 4, taking his own party by surprise as he still had six months to call a vote.

The Tories are expected to be dumped out of office after 14 years in office, with polls consistently putting the main opposition Labour party some 20 points ahead.

As well as criticism of Sunak’s decision to go early, the Tory campaign has been widely criticised for a series of gaffes, including a photocall in Belfast near where the doomed Titanic was built.

Sunak’s own already dire personal ratings were also hit after he left an international event to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day early.

The Met said the officer, a member of the force’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, was no longer on operational duties.

The officer was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, then released on bail pending further inquiries.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the watchdog confirmed. (AFP)

 

Related Stories

News
Wives of Tory leaders hit campaign trail
News
Over 900 Hajj pilgrims dead in Mecca due to extreme heat
News
Polls predict record Conservative defeat in July 4 election
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Judge me on my record’
INDIA
China criticises US lawmakers’ meeting with Dalai Lama
News
SNP leader pitches for independence goal
News
Record number of migrants cross channel in single day: report
News
Billionaire Tory donor John Caudwell to back Labour now
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lankan veterans trapped in Ukraine plead for help
HEADLINE STORY
Inflation returns to two per cent target for first time since 2021
News
Diaspora’s role vital in India-US ties, says Biden top aide Neera Tanden
HEADLINE STORY
Labour to plug gaps left by bank branch closures

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
air-india-ticketing-error
Air India puts elderly couple flying to US on different…
India at T20 WC
T20 WC: India take on ‘dangerous’ Afghanistan in Super Eight…
Wooden elephants
Boris Johnson’s wife gifts wooden elephants from India on his…
tory-wives-campaign
Wives of Tory leaders hit campaign trail
36 dead in India after consuming tainted liquor
Baggy Shanker slams ‘coalition of chaos’ after losing leadership