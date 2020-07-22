Ekta Kapoor buys the distribution rights of Coolie No. 1 for Rs 50 crore?

David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. The film was going to release on 1st May 2020, but due to the pandemic, it has been postponed.

While many filmmakers are planning to release their films on the OTT platforms, David Dhawan is not keen on his movie getting a direct-to-digital release. And now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures have bought the distribution rights of the film for Rs 50 crore.

A source told the portal, “It’s a fresh film with Varun, Sara and a huge ensemble with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffery to name some. It has fetched approximately Rs 50 crore from Balaji for the distribution of the film in India. The deal was struck before the coronavirus pandemic and there lies a chance of renegotiating it, depending on the on-ground scenario closer to the film’s release.”

A few days ago, there was a report that the makers are planning to release the film on 1st January 2021. Talking about it, the source said, “New year is the best time for comedy to arrive as people can get back to the cinema hall to experience a lot of laughter. It’s a typical David Dhawan comedy with colourful songs.”

Well, we are sure whenever Coolie No. 1 will hit the screens it will get a good response at the box office. It is a remake of 1995 release Coolie No. 1 which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.