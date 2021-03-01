Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham and Disha Patani start shooting for the film - EasternEye
Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham and Disha Patani start shooting for the film


John Abraham, Mohit Suri, Disha Patani (Photo from Mohit Suri's Twitter)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Ek Villain sequel was announced last year and it was supposed to release in January this year. But due to the pandemic, the shoot was delayed. Now, finally, the film has started rolling today.

Titled Ek Villain Returns, the movie stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The film will be helmed by Mohit Suri who has also directed the first instalment.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to make an announcement that the shooting of the film kickstarts today. Mohit tweeted, “Excited and full of gratitude to begin this journey Folded hands  #EkVillainReturns @ektarkapoor #BhushanKumar #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @TheJohnAbraham @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @balajimotionpic @TSeries #BalajiMotionPictures.”





Disha also posted a picture and tweeted, “And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohit11481 @balajimotionpic.”

A few days ago, the release date of Ek Villain Returns was announced. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 11th February 2021 which will be Valentine’s Day weekend.

While announcing the release date, Suri had posted, “Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022 @ektarkapoor #BhushanKumar #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @TheJohnAbraham @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @balajimotionpic @TSeries #BalajiMotionPictures.”

Earlier, Aditya Roy Kapur was supposed to play one of the male leads. But, the actor opted out of the film, and later Arjun Kapoor was roped in.













