  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Eight Indians on Time’s 100 most influential list

Ali Bhatt, Ajay Banga, Asma Khan, Sakshi Malik, Dev Patel, Priyamvada Natarajan, Satya Nadella, and Jigar Shah were named in the list.

From L, top- Alia Bhatt, Sakshi Malik, (middle row)-Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella and Dev Patel, (bottom)-Asma Khan, Priyamvada Natarajan and Jigar Shah.

By: Pramod Thomas

EIGHT people from India have been honoured in Time magazine’s prestigious list of the 100 most influential people of 2024.

World Bank president Ajay Banga, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik and actor-director Dev Patel are among the Indians on the list.

It also included US Department of Energy’s loan programmes office director Jigar Shah, professor of astronomy and physics at Yale University Priyamvada Natarajan and restaurateur Asma Khan.

The list released on Wednesday (17) featured a diverse array of leaders from various sectors, including finance, entertainment, technology, activism, and academia.

The magazine’s profile of Banga, former Mastercard CEO, written by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said, “It’s not easy to find a leader with the skill and drive to take on the monumental task of transforming an essential institution, but since becoming World Bank president last June, Ajay Banga has done just that.”

She said Banga comes to the World Bank after leading a global organisation through which he brought millions of unbanked people into the digital economy.

“His sharp wit consistently enables him to cut through the noise. With unprecedented challenges such as climate change threatening our collective future, I cannot imagine a better partner with whom to take decisive action on behalf of people around the world,” Yellen said.

Describing Bhatt as a “formidable talent”, director, producer and writer Tom Harper said in the profile that she is not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity.

The profile on Nadella said ‘he is profoundly influential in shaping our future’.

Malik became the first Indian wrestler to feature in the list

On Malik, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Nisha Pahuja writes that she was among India’s most celebrated wrestlers who had gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in early 2023 to demand the immediate arrest and resignation of chief of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing female athletes.

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya said that Dev Patel radiates goodness.

“His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from,” he said.

Natarajan was acknowledged for her groundbreaking research in astronomy, particularly in the study of dark matter and dark energy.

“Priya has a knack for pursuing the most creative research, and as a fellow astronomer, I am always inspired by her work. Her latest result takes us one step closer to understanding our cosmic beginnings,” said astrophysicist and the founding director of the Event Horizon Telescope Shep Doeleman, on Natrajan.

Khan, a British restaurateur of Indian origin, was celebrated for her culinary prowess and innovative approach to cuisine at her renowned London restaurant, Darjeeling Express.

Born and raised in Kolkata, India, Khan’s culinary repertoire draws inspiration from her cultural heritage and upbringing.

Shah was recognised for his instrumental role in spearheading economic development initiatives on a global scale.

Born in India and raised in the US, Business Magnate Richard Branson said Shah “leads one of the largest economic-development programs the world has ever seen.”

(Agencies)

Related Stories

News
Two of Indian origin among six arrested in Canada’s largest gold heist
INDIA
Ayodhya takes centre stage as Ram Navami festivities sweep India
HEADLINE STORY
Musk in India: Tesla, Starlink and X on agenda
News
Post Office scandal is ‘unbelievable’: Former chief
News
Exclusive: Asians still fear “dangerous racism”
News
BBC restructures in India to comply with local rules
HEADLINE STORY
India’s rising billionaire heirs geared up to make their mark
HEADLINE STORY
UK pursues ‘ambitious’ trade deal with India as talks resume
News
UK inflation hits two-and-a-half year low at 3.2 per cent
News
Need more research on inaccurate diabetes tests on south Asians: Charity
News
Muslim school student in London loses court challenge over prayer ban
News
Two arrested for firing at Salman Khan’s house

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW