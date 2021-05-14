Eid 2021: 5 songs that should be there in your playlist this Eid

By Murtuza Iqbal

It’s the festival of Eid today, and we are sure people would be celebrating it with their friends and family. So, here’s a list of five songs that should be there in your playlist this Eid…

Mubarak Eid Mubarak

An Eid is incomplete without a Salman Khan film, and an Eid celebration would be incomplete without the actor’s song. The first track on our list is Mubarak Eid Mubarak from the film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. The song composed by Sajid–Wajid has some amazing music and it will surely make you shake a leg.

Aaj Ki Party

The second song on the list is also a Salman Khan track. Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a perfect Eid party song. The Eid celebration would surely incomplete without this track.

Chand Nazar Aa Gaya

While Salman Khan is known for Eid songs, there’s also an Eid track featuring Arshad Warsi. Chaand Nazar Aa Gaya from the movie Hero Hindustani isn’t a popular song, but believe us, it deserves a place in your playlist for this Eid.

Yoon Shabnami

Only Sanjay Leela Bhansali could have thought of a romantic track based on the backdrop of the Eid festival. Yoon Shabnami from Saawariya, composed by Monty Sharma and sung by Parthiv Gohil, is a soulful track with some good foot-tapping classical beats in it as well. Also, Sonam Kapoor looked beautiful in the song and her dance was amazing.

Bumbro

Last on the list we have Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. The song has the perfect Kashmiri touch in it which makes it a perfect track for Eid celebrations.