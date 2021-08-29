Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 437,830
Total Cases 32,695,030
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 45,083
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 437,830
Total Cases 32,695,030
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 45,083

Business

EG Group reports impressive revenue growth

A shopper at an Asda supermarket in Walthamstow in north east London (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

RETAIL major EG Group reported an impressive revenue growth of 57.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, as Covid restrictions eased.

The group, which runs petrol stations, supermarkets and fast food outlets, clocked a revenue of $6.511 billion (£4.74 bn) in the three-month period compared to $4.13 bn (£3 bn) posted during the corresponding period last year.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at $380 million (£277m), recording a 23.7 per cent jump year-on-year.

The quarter saw the foodservice arm of the group, run by Blackburn-based billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, more than double its gross profit to $153m (£111.5m). The growth was driven by takeaways and delivery services.

EG Group and TDR Capital bought the Leeds-headquartered supermarket chain Asda Stores from Walmart this year in a £6.8 bn deal. The brothers also took over the Leon Restaurant chain for an estimated £100m.

“We continued to make good progress in the second quarter, with a particularly strong performance from our foodservice business, driven by growth in customer demand for takeaway and delivery services and the easing of Covid restrictions across many of our countries,” EG Group co-chief executives Zuber and Mohsin Issa said, according to Retail Gazette.

“The group’s latest performance is further validation of our successful global strategy… We are also pleased to have completed the acquisition of Leon Restaurants.”

They said they are looking forward to opening restaurants at 10 new locations during the current year.

“The resilience of our business model has been demonstrated during the pandemic, and we have emerged as an even stronger business as we enter the second half of the year with confidence,” they said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India’s Future Retail files new case against Amazon
UK
Liberty Steel: Furlough scheme end to put jobs at risk
Business
India’s SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
US
Indian American entrepreneur arrested for $80m fraud
INDIA
Indian startup Delhivery plans $1bn IPO before March 2022
UK
Greggs becomes latest food business hit by supply chain crisis
Business
Retailers, unions ‘extend worker safety accord’ in Bangladesh
UK
Supply issues: McDonald’s halts UK milkshake, bottled drinks sales
INDIA
India to raise $81bn by leasing state assets
INDIA
Microsoft to support tech startups in India
US
Health tech chief accused of $700m con
Business
India’s finance minister summons Infosys chief executive over tax portal glitches
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Twelve-year-old boy from London makes £290,000 from NFTs
EG Group reports impressive revenue growth
‘Consent and clarity’ vital in NHS data sharing plan
Medics hailed for using social media to offer health advice
More people cross Pakistan border as crisis deepens in Afghanistan
India’s Future Retail files new case against Amazon