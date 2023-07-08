Edinburgh Festival 2023: Must-see comedy shows by British-Asians and others

The official dates for Fringe 2023 are Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 28.

Paul Chowdhry (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

By: Mohnish Singh

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, one of the greatest celebrations of arts and culture in the world, is round the corner. The official dates for Fringe 2023 are Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 28. As you gear up for the festival, here are some must-see comedy shows by British-Asians and Indians that you should not miss at this year’s Fringe. Check out our picks below:

Best of So You Think You’re Funny?

So You Think You’re Funny? is an annual stand-up comedy competition for new acts. The competition first began in 1988 in the United Kingdom and its finals are held every August at The Gilded Balloon during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The line-up show this year will feature the top three acts from the 2022 edition of So You Think You’re Funny? with Joshua Bethania, Pravanya Pillay, and Jack Skipper. Dates are Aug 2-4, 9-12, 16-23, 25-28.

Nish Kumar: Them Changes (Work in Progress)

‘I catch a paper boy, but things don’t really change’ (David Bowie). ‘Capitalists posing as compassionates be offending me’ (Kendrick Lamar). An hour of new material from a 37-year-old occasional TV host at Monkey Barrel Comedy. Dare are Aug 10-12, 14.

Paul Chowdhry: Family-Friendly Comedian

Following a complete sell-out, extended national tour, star of global hit Live Innit, Taskmaster, and the first British-Asian stand-up to sell out London’s Wembley Arena returns to Edinburgh for the first time in almost 10 years! Paul is out to save his reputation and become a family-friendly staple – like Ant & Dec. ‘The greatest British-Asian comedian of all time’ (Eastern Eye). His show takes place on Aug 2-13, 15-28 at Pleasance Courtyard.

Don Biswas – The Revolution Will Be Disorganised

Politically charged gag merchant Don Biswas returns to the Fringe to take on the status quo. A unique comic voice, Don looks at politics through the lens of dyspraxia and autism. The show takes a passionate – if uncoordinated – stab at the big issues: from the cost-of-living crisis to conspiracy theories. As seen/heard on the BBC Asian Network, Rosie Jones’s Box Ticker, and in his BBC Radio 4 comedy special Neurotypical. His show takes place on Aug 2-13, 15-27 at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose.

Anuvab Pal: The Department of Britishness

Anuvab Pal returns on official business. Post-Brexit, the British government want to sell the idea of Britishness to India. It has been done before, with dubious results. Now, they’ve set up a Department of Britishness and hired him. He will explain in detail why Indians should embrace Britishness, having done it himself. There is trouble ahead. ‘Very clever, very funny’ (Guardian). ‘India’s most intelligent comedian’ (New York Times). ‘One of India’s top comedians’ ***** (EdFestMag.com). As seen on Amazon Prime, QI, and Big Asian Stand-Up (BBC Two). His show will take place on Aug 14-28 at Assembly George Square Studios.

Sapan Verma: Shame on Me

Catch India’s stand-up star Sapan Verma live for the first time at the Edinburgh Fringe. A veteran of shows across the globe, Sapan’s killer observations and hilarious storytelling have seen him open for Coldplay and Jay-Z at India’s Global Citizen Festival, headline the first ever Indian comedy showcase at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and train celebrities to perform comedy on two sensational seasons of his show, One Mic Stand (Amazon Prime). His Edinburgh Fringe debut is not to be missed. His show takes place at Pleasance Courtyard and the dates are Aug 2-13, 15-27.

Biswa Kalyan Rath: Live

One of the most established comedians in India, Biswa brings his trademark observational comedy to the Edinburgh Fringe for the very first time. Biswa’s unique perspective and angry rant-style delivery turns every topic he touches into comedic gold. As seen on the hugely popular YouTube series, ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ alongside Kanan Gill, Biswa’s latest Amazon Prime special Mood Kharaab was filmed at Soho Theatre last year. His show takes place on Aug 2-14, 16-27 at Monkey Barrel Comedy.

British Indian Buddies

British wit Meets Indian charm for a morning of unique laughter! In a world where disagreements are the norm, a Britisher and an Indian are here to prove that comedy really can bring us together. So how did a lad from the North of England and a boy from the South of India become best comedy buds? Join them to find out! The show takes place on Aug 3-13 at Just the Tonic at The Caves.

Amos Gill: The Pursuit of Happy(ish)

International rising star and award-winning Australian comedian Amos Gill makes his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with a boundary pushing hour of hilarious, challenging, and sometimes caustic stand-up. Smart, fearless and always funny, Amos challenges his audiences to think and takes them to the edge. Nothing is off limits as he expertly skewers absolutely everyone from the Monarchy and the ostensibly woke to his new American friends and his entire family. Amos may have travelled the world to follow his dreams but it’s experiences closer to home that show him what really matters. 8:30pm, 2nd – 24th August at Gilded Balloon Teviot.