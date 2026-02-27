Dyson settles migrant workers' UK lawsuit over Malaysia factory conditions

Highlights

Dyson has settled a lawsuit filed by 24 migrant workers from Nepal and Bangladesh who alleged forced labour and abuse at a Malaysian factory.

The Supreme Court set a landmark precedent allowing British companies to be held accountable in UK courts for supplier actions abroad .

Dyson denied any liability, with the settlement reached without admission of wrongdoing.

Electronics giant Dyson has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by 24 migrant workers from Nepal and Bangladesh who alleged they were subjected to forced labour and abusive treatment at a Malaysian factory producing parts for the British appliance maker.

The workers sued Dyson in 2022, describing conditions amounting to modern day slavery, including being threatened and beaten, having their passports withheld and being forced to work long hours in unsanitary conditions.

According to their lawyers at Leigh Day, workers were denied toilet breaks and forced to work "upwards of 12 hours at a time without relieving themselves."

The financial terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. In separate but near-identical statements, both Dyson and Leigh Day said the resolution was reached "in recognition of the expenses of litigation and the benefits of settlement," with both confirming the settlement was not an admission of liability on Dyson's part.

Dyson had previously said it was unaware of the alleged abuses and argued the Malaysian supplier should be held responsible.

Landmark case

The case is significant beyond the settlement itself, having established a landmark legal precedent that allegations against foreign companies supplying British manufacturers can be judged in an English court.

Dyson had argued the case should be heard in Malaysia rather than Britain, but the Supreme Court ruled that the trial could proceed in an English court ; meaning British companies can now be held accountable in the UK for actions taken by their overseas suppliers.

Labour activists have for many years highlighted abuses of the large migrant worker population in Malaysia.

Dyson, known for its premium hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and the popular Airwrap, moved its manufacturing from the UK to Malaysia in 2002 and relocated its headquarters to Singapore in 2019.