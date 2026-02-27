Dyson settles migrant workers' UK lawsuit over Malaysia factory conditions

Highlights
- Dyson has settled a lawsuit filed by 24 migrant workers from Nepal and Bangladesh who alleged forced labour and abuse at a Malaysian factory.
- The Supreme Court set a landmark precedent allowing British companies to be held accountable in UK courts for supplier actions abroad .
- Dyson denied any liability, with the settlement reached without admission of wrongdoing.
The financial terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. In separate but near-identical statements, both Dyson and Leigh Day said the resolution was reached "in recognition of the expenses of litigation and the benefits of settlement," with both confirming the settlement was not an admission of liability on Dyson's part.
Dyson had previously said it was unaware of the alleged abuses and argued the Malaysian supplier should be held responsible.
Landmark case
The case is significant beyond the settlement itself, having established a landmark legal precedent that allegations against foreign companies supplying British manufacturers can be judged in an English court.
Dyson had argued the case should be heard in Malaysia rather than Britain, but the Supreme Court ruled that the trial could proceed in an English court ; meaning British companies can now be held accountable in the UK for actions taken by their overseas suppliers.
Labour activists have for many years highlighted abuses of the large migrant worker population in Malaysia.
Dyson, known for its premium hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and the popular Airwrap, moved its manufacturing from the UK to Malaysia in 2002 and relocated its headquarters to Singapore in 2019.