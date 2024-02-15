  • Thursday, February 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Dunki’ drops on Netflix; Shah Rukh says the film ‘close to my heart’

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has made a huge impact on the audience and there is good news for King Khan’s fans as the film is now streaming on Netflix.

Calling it one of his most “special” films, SRK said, “Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally.”

The streaming platform shared the update on the official Instagram page.

The caption along with the poster read, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!.”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

The film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey journey”, which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki’s success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

While talking about the film and his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, director Rajkumar Hirani said, “You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, ‘mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi’ and finally we worked together and ‘bahut maza aaya’.”

While praising SRK, Hirani added, “He is a great man and he just showers love on everybody and we enjoyed working on this film.”

The film explores the ‘Donkey Flight,’ a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Talking about the entire idea behind the movie and the kind of research he did for it, the director shared, “When we did the research we found that about 7 per cent of people in the country have a passport. Many people dream of going abroad but very few get the visa. It is very difficult. We want unique stories for making a film and I found it good.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Alia Bhatt launches trailer for ‘Poacher’
NEWS
‘Historic moment’: Akshay Kumar on inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir
NEWS
Rishab Shetty celebrates five years of ‘Bell Bottom’
NEWS
Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar attend BAPS Mandir inauguration
NEWS
Kumail Nanjiani reveals he sought therapy after ‘Eternals’ received bad reviews
NEWS
Shah Rukh: I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England
NEWS
Michael Jackson’s nephew recreates ‘Man in the Mirror’ look in his biopic
NEWS
Sreerama Chandra seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
NEWS
Arjun Kapoor to play villain in ‘Singham Again’
NEWS
‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to hit theatres in April
NEWS
Badshah excited to perform in Dubai
News
Shah Rukh denies role in release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW