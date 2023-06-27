Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of his next ‘King of Kotha’

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release on Onam this year.

Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of his upcoming action film King of Kotha. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the poster which he captioned, “Are you all ready for tomorrow?”

In the poster, the actor could be seen sitting inside what it seems like a godown with a cigarette and a gun in his hands. The makers are set to unveil the teaser of the film on June 28. It will be out at 6 pm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Soon after the Chup actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“DQ as KING of kotha,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “King Arrives.”

“Bow down to the king of kotha,” another user wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the character announcement video which introduced actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu.

Dulquer’s portrayal as the ‘King’ is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release on Onam this year. The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Recently, his romantic drama film Sita Ramam won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.

