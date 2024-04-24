Duke of Gloucester visits Regal House

From L- Absar Younis, Younis Chaudhry, HRH The Duke of Gloucester, Ali Chaudhry, Waqas Younis and Faz Ali.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Duke of Gloucester visited Regal House in Bradford, the head office site for Regal Food Products Group, known for its baked products.

CEO Younis Chaudhry showed the duke and Ed Anderson CBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, around the bakery which makes Maderia cakes, biscuits, pastries and cake rusk.

Chaudhry said, “We were honoured to host a special visit by His Royal Highness, The Duke of Gloucester today in celebration of our journey. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the work we do, not just within the food and drink industry, but the initiatives we support within communities around the world.”

“We have made significant investments and changes to our main manufacturing site and we were proud to show it off and wave the flag for Yorkshire manufacturing.”

A plaque was also unveiled to mark the occasion and the visit and there was also a presentation on the group’s 20-year history.

Regal Food Products makes and distributes a range of world food and confectionary products. It has a portfolio of 380 products and distributes food and drink to over 3,000 retail outlets around the UK and exports to over 40 countries.