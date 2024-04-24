  • Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Duke of Gloucester visits Regal House

Regal Food Products makes and distributes a range of world food and confectionary products

From L- Absar Younis, Younis Chaudhry, HRH The Duke of Gloucester, Ali Chaudhry, Waqas Younis and Faz Ali.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Duke of Gloucester visited Regal House in Bradford, the head office site for Regal Food Products Group, known for its baked products.

CEO Younis Chaudhry showed the duke and Ed Anderson CBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, around the bakery which makes Maderia cakes, biscuits, pastries and cake rusk.

Chaudhry said, “We were honoured to host a special visit by His Royal Highness, The Duke of Gloucester today in celebration of our journey. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the work we do, not just within the food and drink industry, but the initiatives we support within communities around the world.”

“We have made significant investments and changes to our main manufacturing site and we were proud to show it off and wave the flag for Yorkshire manufacturing.”

A plaque was also unveiled to mark the occasion and the visit and there was also a presentation on the group’s 20-year history.

Regal Food Products makes and distributes a range of world food and confectionary products. It has a portfolio of 380 products and distributes food and drink to over 3,000 retail outlets around the UK and exports to over 40 countries.

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Tesla profits tumble 55 per cent amid sales pressure
UK
Asda’s finance chief dismisses sale rumours
UK
Regent group to acquire TClarke for £90.56m
INDIA
Reliance sees double-digit revenue surge
UK
FCA chief prioritises big tech in financial sector
UK
TDR Capital nears acquisition of Zuber Issa’s Asda stake
Business
Iran-Israel conflict: European shares pare losses
Business
Meta releases upgraded AI assistant Llama 3
HEADLINE STORY
India seeks carbon tax exemption in trade talks: report
HEADLINE STORY
Infosys Q4 net soars 30 per cent, revenue up 1.3 per cent
UK
Wiltshire council approves new Asda for Salisbury
Business
Public has pessimistic view of AI, 52% are nervous: Study

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW