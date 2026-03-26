‘Mercy’ singer Duffy to tell kidnap and assault story in Disney+ documentary

Highlights

Duffy to share full account of kidnapping and assault in new documentary

Project promises “unprecedented access” with interviews from family and industry figures

Film to explore the years that followed her withdrawal from public life

From chart success to sudden disappearance

Duffy, born Aimée Anne Duffy, rose to global fame with her 2008 debut album Rockferry, before stepping away from the spotlight at the height of her career. Her absence became a subject of speculation for years, until she publicly revealed in 2020 that she had been drugged, kidnapped and taken abroad, where she was subjected to sexual violence.

A new documentary, backed by Disney+ and Hulu, will revisit that period in depth. Production is set to begin soon, with the film offering a detailed account of the events and their lasting impact.

Telling the story in her own words

The documentary is expected to include extensive access to Duffy, alongside interviews with those close to her. Director Gill Callan has said the film will explore both the singer’s public success and the private trauma that followed.

Duffy first shared details of the ordeal in an Instagram post in February 2020, stating she had been “raped and drugged and held captive over some days”. She later expanded on the experience in a personal essay, describing how she was drugged at a restaurant on her birthday, taken abroad and assaulted.

She recalled regaining consciousness during the ordeal and later escaping, though she said many details remained unclear. The perpetrator, she indicated at the time, had not been identified.

She was drugged at a restaurant on her birthday, taken abroad and assaulted x/ Jac504

A decade shaped by isolation

Following the incident, Duffy described a prolonged period of isolation and recovery. She said she had spent nearly ten years largely removed from public life and, at times, from those close to her.

In her own words, the experience left her feeling profoundly changed. She also revealed that she had initially hesitated to contact the police, later coming forward after being threatened with exposure.

Support from a psychologist, she said, helped her begin to process the trauma and move forward after years of silence.

A careful and sensitive retelling

The documentary will mark the first time Duffy has revisited her story in such detail on screen. Executives at Disney+ have acknowledged the responsibility of handling the subject with care, given the nature of the experiences being shared.

Organisations such as Rape Crisis have previously highlighted the importance of survivors speaking out, noting that such accounts can help others feel less isolated.

The film is expected to focus not only on the events themselves, but also on resilience and recovery, offering a fuller picture of the years that followed Duffy’s disappearance from public life.