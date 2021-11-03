Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

CRICKET

Dravid appointed India head coach

Rahul Dravid (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

RAHUL DRAVID has been officially appointed head coach of Team India and will succeed Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. He will take charge from the upcoming New Zealand home series, which starts November 17.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men),” the BCCI said in a statement.

Dravid, who played 164 Tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012 and accumulated more than 10,000 runs in both formats, was previously in charge of India’s under-19 and ‘A’ teams and is credited for a steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Ravi Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward.

“Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” Dravid said.

Sourav Ganguly, president, BCCI and Dravid’s former teammate, said: “Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said there was no better person than Dravid to succeed Shastri.

“With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job,” Shah said.

Shah added the BCCI will soon make appointments of other coaching staff who will support Dravid.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Javid says ‘heads should roll’ over Rafiq’s racism claims at Yorkshire
CRICKET
Stokes’ return massive for England’s Ashes tour, says Root
CRICKET
Buttler says Sri Lanka ton ‘right up there’
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire cricketer admits calling Rafiq ‘P**i repeatedly, reducing him to tears
CRICKET
‘You need a break’: Bumrah says India suffering ‘bubble fatigue’
HEADLINE STORY
T20 World Cup: Kohli-led India blasted after loss to New Zealand
HEADLINE STORY
Rashid fit and firing in England’s quest to win T20 World Cup
Sports
Pakistan’s Babar in ‘severe distress’ over ill mother
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli admits India ‘not brave enough’ as World Cup hopes fade
Sports
‘Analyse, move forward’, says Bumrah after second World Cup loss
Sports
Boult stars as New Zealand thrash India in T20 World Cup
CRICKET
Kohli lashes out at ‘spineless’ online abuse, backs Shami
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Allu Arjun confident about his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rise
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming…
Reliance, PVR promise unique cinema experience with India’s first open-air…
Riz Ahmed calls for more and better representation of Muslim…
Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With…
US-EU trade deal puts British steel exporters at ‘disadvantage’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE