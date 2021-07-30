Website Logo
  Friday, July 30, 2021
Entertainment

Drashti Dhami’s first look from her digital debut The Empire unveiled

Drashti Dhami The Empire First Look (Photo from Drashti Dhami’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Drashti Dhami has been a part of many successful TV shows like Geet, Madhubala, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and others. After ruling the small screen for more than a decade, now she is all set to make her digital debut with the series The Empire.

The first look of Drashti from the series was released recently. The actress took to Twitter to share it with her fans.

She tweeted, “No one is above family. No sacrifice is big enough for #TheEmpire. #HotstarSpecials The Empire coming soon only on @DisneyplusHSVIP @kapoorkkunal @AzmiShabana #DinoMorea @AdityaSeal_ @nikkhiladvani @mitaksharakumar @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @EmmayEntertain.”

Well, Drashti looks royal in the first look, and we are sure her fans are excited about her digital debut.

While talking about the series, the actress stated, “I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more.”

Created by Nikkhil Advani, The Empire also stars Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, and Aditya Seal. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

