Dr Navina Evans wants to make HEE inclusive and the best place to work to help the NHS deliver the future workforce

Dr Navina Evans has said that she wants to make Health Education England (HEE) the ‘best place to work’ by embedding a transparent, diverse and inclusive culture to help the NHS deliver the future workforce during this ‘challenging time’.







She assumed the role of chief executive at HEE on Thursday(1) replacing Professor Wendy Reid who has been interim head since March.

A proven inspirational leader, Dr Evans has over two decades of clinical experience in psychiatry, medicine and paediatrics. Earlier she was the chief executive of East London Foundation NHS Trust.

“We are fundamental to the future of the NHS as we look to increase the numbers, skills and capacity of the workforce. We have continued to deliver during the current pandemic and I join at a crucial time as we think about how we work in the future,” said Dr Evans.







Currently, the HEE is delivering an extensive education reform programme to support the government to increase the healthcare workforce substantially. It also plays a major role in the government’s ambition to enhance the role of digital technology in delivering health and care in the future.

Digital Technology and its applications will be a topic for discussion at the upcoming virtual NHS Providers Conference where Navina will join a panel discussion, an official statement said.

“Dr Evans joins at an exciting time as we support the delivery of the People Plan for 2020-21 and support transformation across the whole NHS with a focus on workforce growth and changing the culture of the NHS and support the government commitment to expand our primary care workforce, including GPs and nurses,” said Sir David Behan, chair, HEE.







“I am very much looking to working alongside her as we take his vital work forward.”

Dr Evans had been chief executive at East London Foundation NHS Trust (ELFT) since 2016 and previously held the positions of deputy chief executive and director of operations. She has worked as the clinical director for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services at ELFT.

She has also been involved in Medical Education at Barts and The London Medical School as honorary senior lecturer, associate dean, and provided pastoral care to medical students.







Dr Evans has experience in working with Local Authorities, the voluntary sector, Acute and Community Services, and in Primary Care. Recently, she was involved in the development of local Integrated Care Systems.





