Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510

HEADLINE STORY

‘Donate jabs to poor countries or face more deaths and lockdowns,’ warn world bodies

(Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

WORLD bodies have warned richer countries, including the UK, to donate jabs to poorer nations or face the grim prospect of millions more global deaths and future lockdowns.

 

In a joint plea, the heads of World Health Organization (WHO), the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group and the World Trade Organisation asked wealthier countries to give more Covid vaccines to poor nations or risk new variants bringing fresh outbreaks.

A “dangerous gap” is emerging between richer and poorer nations in the availability of jabs which risks creating a “two-track” pandemic, the letter, details of which were published in The Daily Telegraph (1) said, adding that inequitable vaccine distribution is not only leaving millions of people vulnerable to Covid-19 but is also allowing deadly mutations of the virus.

Revising their target to vaccinate 30 per cent of the world’s population by the end of 2021 to 40 per cent, and 60 per cent by the first half of 2022, the world bodies have called for $50 billion (about £35.24bn) in new spending commitments, much of which will be granted to help developing nations with vaccination schemes.

“Investing $50 bn to end the pandemic is potentially the best use of public money we will see in our lifetimes. But the window of opportunity is closing fast. Ending the pandemic is a solvable problem that requires global action – now,” according to the plea.

Sudan received 132,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on March 25 through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)

As of now, about 48 per cent of the UK’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while almost 75 per cent of adults have so far received their first dose of vaccine. The UK is also said to be planning a third “booster shots” in autumn, something which world bodies pointed out in their plea.

“Even as some affluent countries are already discussing the rollout of booster shots to their populations, the vast majority of people in developing countries, even frontline health workers, have still not received their first shot.”

The plea comes a few days ahead of the G7 world leaders’ meet in Cornwall where they are expected to agree on a breakthrough on commitments to help vaccinate the populations of developing countries.

While the UK has already donated about half a billion-pound contribution to COVAX, which has delivered vaccines to 120 countries and territories, the leaders of international bodies claim that rich countries are still falling short of what needs to be done.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Speed up second Covid jabs, delay June 21 reopening,’ urges medical community
HEADLINE STORY
Despite US nod; EU, UK resist Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver
HEADLINE STORY
“New and exciting” The Hundred will be a hit, says Bopara
News
Pfizer ‘slightly less effective’ against Covid-19 Indian variant, study says
News
Children to ‘spend more hours in school to catch-up after Covid’
News
Covid in India: Supply of vital drugs to the UK drops, could reach ‘dangerously low…
News
Eviction ban lift: ‘Low-income BAME renters more likely to be affected than white…
HEADLINE STORY
India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 50 days
UK
Decision to lift final lockdown will be driven by data, says Zahawi
HEADLINE STORY
Surat’s death data suggests official tally of Covid fatalities is too low in…
News
Ethnic minority doctors ‘feel unwelcome’ in Wales, says senior doctor
INDIA
US and India will tackle the Covid-19 pandemic together, says Blinken
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…
Barkha Singh on Murder Meri Jaan, getting typecast, rumours of…
Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses
‘Speed up second Covid jabs, delay June 21 reopening,’ urges…
‘China can decide cost of Sinopharm vaccine for any country,’…
‘Donate jabs to poor countries or face more deaths and…
Caffe Nero ‘struggles to satisfy lenders’ and avoid ‘takeover’ by…
Delaying Jun 21 reopening would be ‘astonishing’, says British Chamber…