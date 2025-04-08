Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Comment: Trump new world order brings Orwell’s 1984 dystopia to life

Trump tariffs are ultimately about political power, not economics

Comment: Trump new world order brings Orwell’s 1984 dystopia to life

US president Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC

Getty Images
Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaApr 08, 2025
Sunder Katwala
See Full Bio

George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four was the most influential novel of the twentieth century. It was intended as a dystopian warning, though I have an uneasy feeling that its depiction of a world split into three great power blocs – Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia – may increasingly now be seen in US president Donald Trump’s White House, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin or China president Xi Jingping’s Zhongnanhai compound in Beijing more as some kind of training manual or world map to aspire to instead.

Orwell was writing in 1948, when 1984 seemed a distantly futuristic date that he would make legendary. Yet, four more decades have taken us now further beyond 1984 than Orwell was ahead of it. The tariff trade wars unleashed from the White House last week make it more likely that future historians will now identify the 2024 return of Trump to the White House as finally calling the post-war world order to an end.

The great power conflict which Orwell imagined differs from our emerging world disorder. As the cold war alliances of his era took shape, Orwell put America, Russia and China in rival blocs. So Orwell had “Eurasia” stretching from Russia across all of Europe, though Stalin’s successors only went on to control the eastern half of the continent in the decades to 1989. Orwell’s London was no longer a national capital. Britain was simply “Airstrip One” to signal its subservience within the English-speaking world that Orwell labels “Oceania”.

Yet the Trump-Putin axis is key to Washington’s rejection of the core assumptions of western security and economic policy.So what is Trump up to? Almost every economist has explained the irrationality of his tariffs – if they are considered in economic terms. The theory of comparative advantage explains why trade can be of mutual benefit. But Trump is a zero-sum thinker for whom there must always be a winner and a loser. So these were not so-called “reciprocal tariffs”, where the US might emulate the tariffs that it faces, as a bargaining chip to try to negotiate them away. Instead, a crude blanket global formula reflected the Trump trade doctrine that any country managing to export more to America than it imports must be “cheating” at trade – and that the optimum trade balance with every country, however rich or poor, is zero. A president who campaigned on lowering inflation will hike up prices for Americans – on the false prospectus that it is foreign countries who pay for tariffs.

Trump's tariffs are ultimately about political power, not economics. Trump’s protectionism is the power play of the protection racket. The invisible hand of the market is replaced by the presidential power to grant favoured access, to countries abroad or sectors and institutions at home, prepared to pledge loyalty and offer fealty to Trump. Modi’s India may be Washington’s top target for showing there are still deals to be done. Smaller developing countries, like Bangladesh, which faces a 37 per cent tariff, will be hit hard, as sky-high tariffs follow deep cuts in development aid too.

Britain has often been cast satirically as America’s 51st state – though Trump now pushes that label on a deeply unwilling Canada. His likely reward there looks set to be the backlash of an anti-Trump landslide in this month’s Canadian election. Seeking a mandate on the campaign trail, Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, has been the leader to speak most clearly about how much has changed. British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and opposition Conservatives leader Kemi Badenoch sound much less sure about how to respond. Both declare that this is the end of an era – and that it will be important to keep calm and strike a sensible trade deal with Trump. Starmer hopes to reset the UK-EU relationship too.

The genius of Orwell’s fictional depiction of a post-truth world was its insistence on always aligning the past with the present. When allies and enemies change sides, enormous effort goes into rewriting newspaper archives. In reality, adapting to foundational shifts is much harder to come to terms with. America has been a partner for Britain and Europe for decades in security, trade and multilateral institutions. But the Trump administration is not merely retreating into isolation. Its disdain for NATO, appetite for trade wars and social media attacks on erstwhile allies go much further. Leaders and the public alike lack a mental map or language for an unfamiliar world in which an American government appears to present a new threat from the West to our peace, prosperity and democracy.

Despite the dystopian fears of Nineteen Eighty-Four, the post-war era in which Orwell wrote was a time of hope, too. The constructive creativity of that age shaped peace and prosperity in its time. Avoiding the nightmare scenarios today may depend on how far democratic leaders can somehow revive that spirit.

Sunder Katwala


Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration

donald trumpgeorge orwellnineteen eightyfourreciprocal tariffstrump tariffs

Related News

From Scandal to Spotlight: Monica Lewinsky’s Bold Comeback Journey
Entertainment

Monica Lewinsky flips Clinton scandal into power move with podcast & red carpet comeback

Heat records across Europe
UK

March breaks heat records across Europe, raising fears of summer wildfires

Meghan Markle Speaks Out on 'Scary' Journey With Rare Postpartum Illness
Health

Meghan Markle opens up about 'scary' battle with rare post-partum condition

NHS-Plan
UK

1,503 new GPs recruited since October as part of NHS plan

More For You

Manston-detainees-Getty

Detainees are seen wrapped in blankets inside the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate, south east England on November 3, 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Manston detainees sue government over human rights breaches

AT LEAST 250 people who were held at the Manston asylum centre in Kent are suing the UK government for unlawful detention and breaches of their human rights.

The claims relate to a period between June and November 2022 when the site was overcrowded and had outbreaks of diseases, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
assisted-dying-bill
Disability campaigners from 'Dignity in Dying' hold placards as they demonstrate outside The Palace of Westminster on April 29, 2024, during a gathering in favour of the proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Faith leaders raise concerns over assisted dying bill’s impact on women

MORE than 100 women from Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Sikh communities have raised concerns that the proposed assisted dying legislation in England and Wales could be used to harm vulnerable women, especially those facing domestic abuse and coercive control.

In an open letter published on Sunday by Theos, a Christian thinktank, the signatories warned the terminally ill adults bill has “insufficient safeguards to protect some of the most marginalised in society, particularly women subjected to gender-based violence and abuse by a partner”, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tata-Motors-Reuters

Tata Motors shares fall 10 per cent after JLR halts US exports

SHARES of Tata Motors dropped 10 per cent on Monday after its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suspended exports of its British-made cars to the United States.

The move follows the implementation of a 25 per cent import tariff by US president Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer says he's ready to help 'shelter' UK businesses from tariffs

Keir Starmer holds a roundtable meeting at Number 10 Downing Street on March 31, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Starmer says he's ready to help 'shelter' UK businesses from tariffs

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said on Saturday (5) he was ready to step in to help "shelter" the country's businesses from the fallout from US president Donald Trump's new tariff policies, mooting state intervention for the worst-affected industries.

"We stand ready to use industrial policy to help shelter British business from the storm," Starmer wrote in the Telegraph newspaper.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jofra Archer bounces back with match-winning IPL display

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer bowls against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 5, 2025. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jofra Archer bounces back with match-winning IPL display

ENGLAND fast bowler Jofra Archer has been lauded for his match-winning IPL display for Rajasthan Royals, a rapid turnaround from a record hammering in the season opener.

Rajasthan thrashed Punjab Kings by 50 runs on Saturday (5) with Archer returning bowling figures of 3-25 from his four overs of express pace at Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc