  • Saturday, June 12, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332
Business

Dominica high court denies bail to Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

THE DOMINICA high court denied bail to fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi in the case of illegal entry into the island country.

The high court on Friday (11) concluded that Choksi was a “flight risk”, did not have any ties with Dominica and the court could not impose any condition to stop him from leaving the country.

He approached the high court after a magistrate rejected his bail petition on June 2.

Choksi went missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in neighbouring Dominica over illegally entering the Caribbean Island.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like they were from Antigua and India and brought to Dominica on a boat.

Antigua police began investigations into Choksi’s alleged kidnapping to neighbouring Dominica after his lawyers filed a complaint there.

The diamantaire is wanted in a £1.32 billion loan fraud case relating to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in India.

Choksi is one of the main defendants in the loan fraud case related to the PNB, while his nephew Nirav Modi–also wanted in the case–is currently lodged in a London jail.

Modi is contesting his extradition to India after repeated denial of his bail by courts.

 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

