Tower Hamlets secures funding to save domestic abuse support jobs

Solace Women’s Aid, which planned to make cuts, confirmed last Friday (28) the redundancies were no longer going ahead

The planned strike action was called off after the external funding was secured

Ruby Gregory
By Ruby GregoryApr 03, 2025

REDUNDANCY proposals which would have seen job cuts made to a ‘crucial’ domestic abuse support service in Tower Hamlets have been called off.

Solace Women’s Aid, which planned to make cuts, confirmed last Friday (28) the redundancies were no longer going ahead, following a boost in external funding which followed a threat of strike action.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands Tower Hamlets Council secured the extra funding to safeguard the roles, which came primarily from external grants. Solace CEO, Nahar Choudhury, said: “We are pleased a resolution has been found which means the planned industrial action by Solace’s Tower Hamlets team has been called off. The ending of the dispute is in the interest of survivors in Tower Hamlets and our doors remain open to supporting them.”

Councillor Abu Talha Chowdhury, cabinet member for safer communities at Tower Hamlets Council, said: “Tackling the scourge of domestic abuse is a priority for the mayor and cabinet, which is why the council has increased Solace’s core funding arrangement by over £200,000 as part of their 2024-2026 contract and invested in further domestic abuse support and education and awareness initiatives.

“We thank the Independent Domestic Violence Advisors for the lifeline support they provide.

The council commissions Solace to provide domestic abuse support and it would have been unacceptable for this essential service to be disrupted.”

Tower Hamlets is the second highest ranked borough for domestic abuse cases in London. The service provides free of charge emotional support to high-risk survivors of domestic violence, which includes advocating, referring and providing them with information.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

