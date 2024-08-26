Ramesh Peramsetty, renowned physician, shot dead in US

By: EasternEye

Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, a 63-year-old physician of Asian origin, was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, US, on August 23.

Dr Peramsetty, originally from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, India, managed multiple hospitals across the United States and was a founding member and medical director of the Crimson Care network.

The Crimson Care team expressed their condolences in a statement on Facebook, requesting privacy for the family and ensuring that the clinics would continue operations during this time.

“We kindly request that you continue to keep the Peramsetty family and our team at Crimson Care Network in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Further statements will be released in the coming days, and we remain committed to honouring Dr Peramsetty’s enduring legacy. Please be assured that our clinics will maintain uninterrupted operations, ensuring continuous care for our community during this transition,” the statement by Crimson Care read.

Dr Peramsetty is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters, all residing in the US.

A graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Dr Peramsetty had 38 years of experience in emergency medicine and family medicine.

He was recognised for his contributions to healthcare, including his role during the Covid-19 pandemic, and had a street named after him in Tuscaloosa.

He was also involved in philanthropic efforts, including donations to his former school and the construction of a Sai temple in his village.