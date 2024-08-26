  • Monday, August 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Ramesh Peramsetty, renowned physician, shot dead in US

Dr Peramsetty managed multiple hospitals across the United States and was a founding member and medical director of the Crimson Care network.

Dr Ramesh Peramsetty had 38 years of experience in emergency medicine and family medicine. (Photo credit: Facebook/Crimson Care)

By: EasternEye

Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, a 63-year-old physician of Asian origin, was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, US, on August 23.

Dr Peramsetty, originally from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, India, managed multiple hospitals across the United States and was a founding member and medical director of the Crimson Care network.

The Crimson Care team expressed their condolences in a statement on Facebook, requesting privacy for the family and ensuring that the clinics would continue operations during this time.

“We kindly request that you continue to keep the Peramsetty family and our team at Crimson Care Network in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Further statements will be released in the coming days, and we remain committed to honouring Dr Peramsetty’s enduring legacy. Please be assured that our clinics will maintain uninterrupted operations, ensuring continuous care for our community during this transition,” the statement by Crimson Care read.

Dr Peramsetty is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters, all residing in the US.

A graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Dr Peramsetty had 38 years of experience in emergency medicine and family medicine.

He was recognised for his contributions to healthcare, including his role during the Covid-19 pandemic, and had a street named after him in Tuscaloosa.

He was also involved in philanthropic efforts, including donations to his former school and the construction of a Sai temple in his village.

Related Stories
News

102-year-old woman is Britain’s oldest skydiver
News

BBC host Luxmy Gopal apologises to Paralympian after on-air slip
News

Gunmen attack vehicles, kill 23 on Pakistan highway
News

Adani’s Mumbai slum redevelopment faces land acquisition issues
News

Starmer warns of tough times ahead, cites Tory legacy
News

Bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river, 27 dead
UK

Labour MP Jas Athwal tops landlord list
UK

Asian twins celebrate ‘almost similar’ GCSE results
News

FBI probes drive-by shooting of activist linked to Nijjar
News

Sheikh Hasina’s diplomatic passport cancelled
News

UN committee raises alarm over racist violence and hate speech in Britain
News

Meta discovers Iranian hacking attempt on US presidential campaigns
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ramesh Peramsetty Ramesh Peramsetty, renowned physician, shot dead in US
Manette Baillie 102-year-old woman is Britain’s oldest skydiver
Luxmy Gopal BBC host Luxmy Gopal apologises to Paralympian after on-air slip
Pakistan bus attack Gunmen attack vehicles, kill 23 on Pakistan highway
Dharavi Adani’s Mumbai slum redevelopment faces land acquisition issues
Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from cricket