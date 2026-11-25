- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issues proclamation recognising Diwali
- Cook County also recognises the festival
- Comes weeks after a teenager was accused of plotting to attack an Aurora Hindu temple
- FBI met local Hindu groups on temple safety
CHICAGO Mayor Brandon Johnson has issued a proclamation recognising Diwali and urging residents to celebrate the city's diverse cultural and religious traditions.
The proclamation, issued on Monday, said the festival holds deep spiritual, cultural and religious significance for Hindu and Jain communities, who mark it with their own customs. It also noted that Sikh communities observe Bandi Chhor Divas during the same season, honouring the ideals of freedom and liberation.
"The City of Chicago embraces the many cultural and faith traditions represented throughout our neighborhoods and recognizes that celebrating our differences promotes mutual understanding, strengthens community connections, and reinforces our shared commitment to an inclusive city where all residents are valued," Johnson said.
The Cook County Board of Commissioners, whose county includes Chicago, issued a similar proclamation.
Temple safety concerns
The recognition comes weeks after an alleged plot against the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, a Chicago suburb. A teenager, Alexandros Paporakis, was indicted on November 19 on charges of plotting to attack the temple.
The following day, officials from the FBI's Chicago field office met members of the local Hindu community to discuss temple safety, hate crime reporting and security at places of worship and festivals.
"We're grateful to the Aurora and Naperville Police Departments and the FBI for meeting with us and representatives from 30 local Hindu organizations," said Suhag Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation.
(With inputs from PTI)