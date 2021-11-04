Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

News

Diwali celebrated by MPs at House of Commons

House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle lights a candle at the reception.

By: Sarwar Alam

ASIAN MPs and peers came together to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, at an event in parliament on Monday (1).

MPs Navendu Mishra (Labour, Stockport), Shailesh Vara (Conservative, North West Cambridgeshire) and Virendra Sharma (Labour, Ealing Southall) hosted a reception for about 100 guests at the State Rooms, Speaker’s House in the House of Commons.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle MP told the select gathering, “We have a house of commons that can be so diverse. I am so proud that we bring a community together.”

He paid tribute to soldiers from the subcontinent who fought under the British in the two world wars and more recently, the efforts of the Asian community during the pandemic and added, “the friendship of the two countries (India and the UK) must get stronger.

“It is so important that we build on the relationships and the fact that people care in this country.”

Acknowledging the role of migrants in the NHS, the speaker said, “you helped build this country and we have a debt of gratitude to the people from the community.”

President of the Bhaktivedanta temple in Watford, Visakha Dasi.

Mishra noted the contribution of British Indians to the UK and also read out a message from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who was unable to attend as he tested positive for Covid-19 and was in quarantine.

Conservative MP Vara said, “It’s good that we are able to physically celebrate Diwali again, and in the magnificent setting of the Speaker’s State Rooms.

“The significance of Diwali, the triumph of good over evil, is as important today as it has been through the ages.

That message of hope extends to triumphing over the dark shadow of the pandemic. As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, we must maintain hope and faith that ultimately good will triumph.”

Vara also remembered the late Sir David Amess, who was murdered in his Southend constituency just a few days ago.

“He was a victim of the dark forces of evil, that seek to harm and unsettle the normal way of life we have, the democratic way of life. And one thing is absolutely clear, this parliament and the vast majority of the United Kingdom will ensure that those forces of evil will not prevail,” he said.

President of the Bhaktivedanta temple in Watford, Visakha Dasi, offered prayers on the occasion.

Among those attending the reception were Lord Navnit Dholakia (Liberal Democrats) and Baroness Sandy Verma (Conservative).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali
INDIA
‘Digital tools will play key role in India’s climate prediction’
News
Riz Ahmed calls for better representation of Muslim characters on screen
News
Government to break promise of 6,000 more GPs, Javid says
News
WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin
UK
We’ll lead even if you don’t: Indian schoolgirl to world leaders at COP26
News
UK launches new adult social care recruitment campaign
News
‘Help vulnerable people in Asia deal with climate change’
UK
Diaspora delight as Modi meets Indians in Glasgow
News
India can help save the planet
PAKISTAN
Pakistan to allow banned Islamist group to contest votes to end clashes
News
UK, India plan to connect world’s green power grids
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup
Sunak unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali
Panel member backs racism findings towards cricketer Rafiq as ‘banter’
Diwali celebrated by MPs at House of Commons
Bhumika Chawla and her beautiful journey
My playlist with Arnav Maggo
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE