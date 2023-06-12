Website Logo
  Monday, June 12, 2023
Business

Diversity among UK business leaders poor despite pledges after George Floyd’s death

The survey further highlighted that 57% of black employees felt passed over for promotion, with 59% attributing it to the colour of their skin

The survey conducted by Perspectus Global of 2,000 office workers revealed that nearly 70% of respondents said that their companies has not raised the number of black, Asian, or ethnic minority leaders (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The number of senior business leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds has not seen a significant increase since the death of George Floyd and the subsequent corporate pledges to address racial inequality in the workplace, The Guardian reported.

A survey conducted by Perspectus Global of 2,000 office workers revealed that nearly 70% of respondents said that their companies have not raised the number of black, Asian, or ethnic minority leaders.

However, the study also found that approximately 70% of British companies have implemented various initiatives to combat racism in the workplace since 2020.

Following Floyd’s killing, corporations pledged $50 billion in the US alone for racial equity initiatives, such as supporting civil rights organisations, investing in ethnic communities, and reforming recruitment and training programmes.

Marcus Whyte, founder of Zyna Search, the company that commissioned the survey expressed that numerous companies made pledges to improve diversity following Floyd’s death.

However, he noted that the FTSE 100 currently lacks black chief executives or chairpersons.

He is quoted as saying, “I would like to see meaningful and measurable progress with black, Asian and ethnically diverse employees represented at all levels of businesses.”

The survey further highlighted that 57% of black employees felt passed over for promotion, with 59% attributing it to the colour of their skin.

Additionally, close to half of black staff reported anglicizing their names for easier pronunciation, while 60% felt the need to “code switch” which requiring adapting certain aspects of their appearance or language to align with perceived workplace expectations.

Despite some progress, the study emphasised the necessity for more meaningful and measurable advancements in diversity representation, particularly among senior leadership positions.

 

