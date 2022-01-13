Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 13, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417

News

Distinguished Alumni Award for Dr Nik Kotecha OBE

Dr Nik Kotecha OBE, chairman of Morningside Pharmaceuticals.

By: Sattwik Biswal

A Leicestershire businessman has won a top university accolade that celebrates the long-term achievements of outstanding alumni.

Dr Nik Kotecha OBE, chairman of Morningside Pharmaceuticals and the Randal Charitable Foundation, has won the Distinguished Alumni Award at Imperial College London’s Alumni Awards 2022.

The annual awards honour outstanding alumni who have demonstrated sustained excellence in their personal and professional achievements, and are leaders in their field or have made a substantial impact on society. 

Dr Kotecha, who is the founder of Loughborough based Morningside, which manufactures and supplies generic and branded medicines to the UK and globally, said: “I’m thrilled to be honoured by the university in this way.

“As a child growing up in Leicester my family had very little, but I was fortunate to be given opportunities to gain a good education. After finishing my degree in Newcastle; Professor Steve Ley FRS at Imperial College took a chance in accepting me into his eminent group and this really was the opportunity I needed to forge a career.

“Over three decades later, it’s truly humbling to be recognised for my entrepreneurial journey, which was only made possible by the help and support I received to gain a good education along the way.”

Dr Kotecha did his PhD in Medicinal Chemistry under the supervision of Professor Steve Ley at Imperial College, before moving to work at the University of Cambridge.

After leaving academics, Dr Kotecha founded Morningside in 1991. Today the business exports to more than 120 countries since inception and has 240 generic and branded licensed medicines in the UK and EU. In the UK it distributes its pharmaceutical products twice daily nationwide, so they are available when doctors and their patients need them.

Nicola Pogson, director of Alumni Relations, Imperial College London, said: “We are delighted to acknowledge the many achievements and positive impact on society of Imperial alumnus Dr Nik Kotecha OBE, an exemplary role model for our community and joint winner of the Distinguished Alumni Award 2022.”

As well as being a successful entrepreneur, Dr Kotecha also has a passion to give back and has been recognised through this award for his work to support communities in the Midlands and nationally. He is currently a board member for the LLEP and Midlands Engine Council, co-chair of the Loughborough Town Deal Board, board member for the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a CBI Regional Councillor and a Department for International Trade Export Champion.

Dr Kotecha’s most recent achievements have centred around the Randal Charitable Foundation, which he founded with his wife in 2017. By providing grant funding, the Foundation has already saved over 145,000 lives with an aspiration to save 1 million people in the UK and globally.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
US Congress panel clears Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as next India envoy
UK
Indian-origin financial consultant sues Baroness Mone
UK
Gang rapes seven girls after luring them with booze and drugs
UK
Health benefits of weight loss, south Asians focus group
News
Funding boost to vaccinate vulnerable communities
News
EXCLUSIVE: Lord Bilimoria urges UK government to “lower taxes to help families”
INDIA
India’s big cities could see Covid cases peak next week
News
Sri Lanka prison chief gets death penatly for massacre
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court orders golf course shut in rare ruling against military
News
Johnson confirms attending lockdown party but will not quit
News
Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal
UK
UK puts new ‘smart motorways’ on hold
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
US Congress panel clears Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as…
“When I started working on Haseen Dillruba, I was a…
5 reasons why Voot Select’s latest streaming show ‘Ranjish Hi…
Voot announces content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu
INDER PAUL SANDHU MAKES A BIG MOVE
Secrets of sticking to new year health goals
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE