Disney+ Hotstar obtains digital rights to Hungama 2 for a whopping price

Hungama 2 Poster (Photo credit: Venus/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fronted by Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash, Hungama 2 is one of the eagerly awaited comedy films of 2021. As the title aptly suggests, it is the sequel to the hit comedy Hungama (2003), which had Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen starring in leading roles.

The original plan was to release Hungama 2 in theatres. But keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus situation and closure of theatres in several states across India, the team has decided to take the digital route. From what we hear, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired the digital rights to the much-awaited comic caper for a whopping price of 300 million Indian rupees (approximately £2,901,563).

Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells an online publication, “The comic-caper is sold to Disney+ Hotstar for ₹30 crores (approximately £2,901,563). However, this does not include satellite rights. While the exact figure for a TV premiere is not known yet, it is expected to be in the range of ₹6 to ₹8 crores (approximately £580,299 to £773,806), taking the total revenue to ₹36 crores (approximately £3,482,128).”

The source goes on to add that the film has received a premium price for music and other ancillary rights too, earning a good profit for all the stakeholders involved. According to the same report, Hungama 2 has been made on a budget of approximately £2,901,563 and the overall revenue the film has generated from all sources so far is pegged at around £4,354,087, which means the film has fetched a profit of approximately £967,542.

“The film is an ensemble of acclaimed actors, but none of them is a superstar and hence, Priyadarshan has been able to mount it on a big scale. The inside reports are fantastic with some calling it a laugh-a-thon,” the source shares, adding, “It is a sure shot winner, a vintage Priyadarshan comedy wherein humour stems from the screenplay.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.