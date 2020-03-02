Disha Patani to star in Mohit Suri’s EK Villain 2

Disha Patani is currently riding high with the success of Malang. The film was directed by Mohit Suri, and the filmmaker has now roped in Disha to star in his next film, Ek Villain 2.

While talking to a tabloid, Mohit stated, “Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts… kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films. I want to be the hero’. That’s when I asked her if she would do the Ek Villain sequel and she was game. While Malang brought Disha’s free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise.”

Ek Villain 2 stars John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as the male leads. While Disha was paired opposite Aditya in Malang, in Ek Villain 2 she will be seen romancing John.

A source told the tabloid, “The makers are trying to give the film a different twist by pairing them, considering she was opposite Aditya in their last film. Disha will be seen doing some heavy-duty stunts as well. The hunt for a second leading lady is still on.”

A few days ago, there were reports of Kiara Advani starring in Ek Villain 2. We wonder if the second female lead will be Kiara. Let’s wait and watch.

Ek Villain 2 is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release on 8th January 2021.

Apart from Ek Villain 2, Disha has Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai in her kitty. The film, which stars Salman Khan as the male lead, is slated to release on Eid this year. She will also be seen in a comedy film titled KTina.