  • Thursday, June 22, 2023
Discover the Patel Red Wine that will be served at the White House state dinner

This blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, priced at $75 per bottle, has received acclaim and recognition

Raj Patel’s journey in the wine industry began in the 1970s when he relocated from India to Northern California (Image Credit: patelwinery.com)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In preparation for prime minister Narendra Modi’s state dinner at the White House later today (22), US first lady Jill Biden has planned an impressive vegetarian menu to be crafted by chef Nina Curtis in collaboration with the White House staff.

As a devout vegetarian, Modi’s culinary preferences were taken into consideration.

The carefully curated menu for the state dinner includes a variety of delectable dishes such as lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes, marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon with tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, and rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

Accompanying the millet-based menu, guests will have the opportunity to savor a selection of fine wines.

One notable wine to be served is the Patel Red Blend 2019, originating from a Napa Valley winery owned by Raj Patel, who immigrated from Gujarat in India to the US.

This blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, priced at $75 per bottle, has received acclaim and recognition. Raj Patel’s journey in the wine industry began in the 1970s when he relocated from India to Northern California.

After completing his studies in BioChem at UC Davis, he pursued wine production following an internship at Robert Mondavi Winery.

In the 2000s, Patel delved into wine manufacturing and released PATEL Wines’ first batch of 2007 Cabernet Sauvignon, consisting of only 100 cases, the Business Standard reported.

Since then, Patel has expanded the brand, establishing relationships with growers and introducing limited-production wines, including a Coombsville Cabernet Sauvignon, an Atlas Peak Malbec, and a Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc.

The wines have garnered high ratings, with renowned wine critic Robert Parker of The Wine Advocate awarding them scores of 94 or above.

With years of research and dedication, Patel’s winery now produces approximately 1,000 cases annually, consistently selling out each year.

Wine editor and enthusiast Virginie Boone described Patel’s red blend as a harmonious combination of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, still exhibiting firm tannins and refined oak notes.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

