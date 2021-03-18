Trending Now

Director Sanjay Gupta anxious ahead of the release of his next Mumbai Saga


Sanjay Gupta (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sanjay Gupta (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Known for delivering some of the most successful gangster films of Hindi cinema, including Kaante (2002), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), and Shootout at Wadala (2013), filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is presently awaiting the release of his next directorial offering Mumbai Saga, again a gangster film.

Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and Kajal Aggarwal in significant roles, Mumbai Saga is set for its theatrical rollout on March 19, in the midst of the pandemic. Since the Coronavirus cases in India are on the rise again and several states across the country have imposed night curfew in a number of districts, there looms an uncertainty about the fate of the film as watching a movie in theatres is last on the minds of the audience amid the pandemic.

Director Sanjay Gupta admits that he is a little anxious ahead of the release of Mumbai Saga. “Even for my debut film, Aatish (1994), I was not nervous. But this time, for Mumbai Saga, there is anxiety, a lot of anxiety. The cases have gone up 60 to 70 times from what it was on the date when we announced the film for theatres. I just hope, people step out to watch the film,” she says.



The filmmaker goes on to add, “Fortunately for me, I have passed the phase where Friday will decide the fate of my future projects as to date, no producer has lost money on my films. I have four films lined up.”

When asked the reason behind not naming Mumbai Saga as the next installment of his highly successful Shootout franchise, he explains, “Yes, it is reality-based and non-fiction, but the shootout franchise has a certain model. It is about one shootout and the gangster involved with that. Incidentally, we are ready with the script of the third shootout film now but this one has a wider canvas. Emraan represents the police force of that time, John represents the gangsters, Mahesh Manjrekar is the face of politicians and Samir Soni represents the industrialist. It’s about how the landscape of Mumbai changed because of the nexus between mill owners, politicians, gangsters, and the cops.”

Mumbai Saga is set to release on March 19, 2021.















Most Popular

South villain Kabir Duhan Singh is set to terrorise Bollywood

Royals and race reporting

England's Buttler hails 'pioneer' Morgan after 100th T20

Brits cancel vaccine appointments over unproven blood clot fears

‘It’s scary that I too could be a victim’



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×