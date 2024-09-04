Asian officer recognised for work on violence against women

PC Dipti Manani partnered with the Zinthiya Trust, a domestic abuse charity, to organise monthly coffee morning drop-in sessions.

PC Dipti Manani (C) serves in a diverse area where residents speak many languages.

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Asian officer from Leicestershire has been recognised at the national violence against women and girls (VAWG) awards for her efforts to support women and girls in her community.

PC Dipti Manani received joint runner-up in the ‘focusing VAWG related delivery with seldom heard communities’ category for her work with residents in east Leicester.

She serves in a diverse area where residents speak many languages and come from various cultural backgrounds, making communication with the police challenging.

To address this, she partnered with the Zinthiya Trust, a domestic abuse charity, to organise monthly coffee morning drop-in sessions. These sessions focus on supporting victims of domestic and sexual abuse, which are often underreported due to cultural and language barriers. The charity funded leaflets in different languages to advertise the sessions.

Recognising the sessions’ success in breaking down cultural barriers and building trust in the police, PC Manani and the Zinthiya Trust expanded the sessions to include a range of other charities and organisations.

These cover topics such as gambling, food support, benefits and debt advice, energy, substance misuse, period poverty, alcohol and drug awareness, and housing advice. Currently, 80 agencies are involved in these sessions, which have been attended by over 1,000 people.

Dipti said; “When I found out I had been nominated and named a joint runner-up for a ‘National VAWG award,’ I had to read the email several times just to make sure it wasn’t sent to the wrong person. Once it finally sank in, I was overjoyed and still can’t believe I was even considered for such a special award. I’m still surprised and incredibly grateful for being put forward by my amazing supervisors.

“I’m truly grateful to all the agencies that have supported us over the last 12 sessions and to everyone who has visited us seeking help and support. I never imagined in a million years that the coffee mornings would become so successful and life-changing for so many people. They’ve helped break down language barriers, and direct access to services has had a huge positive impact on the community. A lot of hard work and organization goes on behind the scenes to make these sessions successful but seeing the results makes it all so worth it.”

The awards are organised by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC), and Manani will be presented with her award at the 2024 VAWG and Op Soteria Recognition event on 17 September.

Inspector Charles Edwards, the east Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) commander, nominated PC Manani for the award.

He noted her project’s widespread acceptance and impact on the local community, saying that many victims of domestic abuse have received much-needed help and support.

“Thanks to Dipti, there is a significant number of local girls and women who are not only safer but are now more trusting of the police,” he said.

Deputy chief constable Maggie Blyth, the NPCC’s VAWG lead, congratulated Manani on her recognition. In a letter, she commended her dedication and the positive impact of her work, which serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership in addressing violence against women and girls.