Dil Bechara title track: This song is a treat for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans

After impressing us with the trailer, the makers of Dil Bechara have now released the title track of the film. It is composed and sung by AR Rahman, so of course, the expectations from the track were quite high.

Well, it’s a decent song, but we really expected something great from Rahman. The saving grace of the track is Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has danced wonderfully and it’s like a treat for his fans. The choreography of the song is done by Farah Khan and it is damn good.

While Sanjana Sanghi features in the song, we don’t get to see her dancing. However, her small appearance leaves a mark. The actress took to Twitter to share the song with everyone. She tweeted, “Manny knocked his way into Kizie’s life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. 🙌🏻 Listen, love, let the magic do its trick. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out now!”

Manny knocked his way into Kizie’s life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. 🙌🏻

Listen, love, let the magic do its trick.#DilBecharaTitleTrack out now! pic.twitter.com/BOTP2pM0IQ — Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) July 10, 2020

Well, just like the trailer, the title track will also make you emotional as this will be the last time we will get to see Sushant dancing in a film. The actor was an amazing dancer and had impressed us with his movies in songs like Shuddh Desi Romance, Main Tera Boyfriend, Sweetheart, Prem Pujari, and Fikar Not.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PMCu0JtizCk" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara will premiere on 24th July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars.