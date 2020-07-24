Dil Bechara movie review: A beautiful love story that touches the right chords of our hearts

Dil Bechara has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a special film because it will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release. The movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a lead.

The movie is about Kizie Basu (Sanjana) who suffers from thyroid cancer and Manny (Sushant) who previously suffered from osteosarcoma and is in remission. They first meet at a college event and then at the cancer counseling center. Soon, they become friends and then fall in love with each other. But, will it be a happy ending for Kizie and Manny’s love story? Well, watch the film to know that.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. So, if you have read the book and watched the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, you would know what exactly the story of Dil Bechara is. But well, Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta have done a wonderful job in writing the screenplay. They have adapted the book quite well. The first half is amazing and though in the second half the film dips a bit, it once again picks up the momentum when the movie shifts to Paris.

Mukesh Chabbra has made a very good directorial debut. He has narrated the film wonderfully and he makes us feel all the emotions perfectly. Also, Setu’s cinematography is beautiful.

Talking about performances, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are in for a treat. The actor is simply amazing as Manny and while watching the film you will become emotional as this is his last film. Sanjana Sanghi has done a few cameos in films like Rockstar and Fukrey Returns, but Dil Bechara marks her debut as a lead. She is fantastic in the film and we really hope to watch her in more Bollywood movies.

Swastika Mukherjee as Kizie’s mother is damn good, Saswata Chatterjee as Kizie’s father leaves a mark, and Sahil Vaid as Manny’s best friend, JP, is wonderful. Vaid’s scene in the climax will surely get tears in your eyes. Saif Ali Khan has a cameo in the film and he is good in that.

The music of Dil Bechara is composed by AR Rahman and the songs of the film are quite good. Especially, the tracks Khulke Jeene Ka, and Main Tumhara.

Overall, Dil Bechara is a beautiful film. If you like watching romantic movies, then it’s a must-watch for you.

Ratings: 3.5/5

Watch the trailer here…