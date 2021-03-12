Dibakar Banerjee on casting Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: He was hungry to find new dimensions in his work

Trending Now

Arjun Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been in the pipeline for the past few years. The film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be finally hitting the big screens on 19th March 2021.

Recently, Banerjee spoke about casting Arjun for the film. The filmmaker stated, “I could immediately see that when Arjun came to meet me about Pinky (his character’s name in SAPF) he was hungry; hungry to find new dimensions in his work, hungry to prove the naysayers wrong and hungry to eat up all the criticism in Bollytown through his action. I went with the hungry.”

“It’s hungry who end up changing things. Arjun changed himself for this; the dialect training, the boot camp with the cops, the workshops in Delhi and Haryana, the eighteen-hour days, and the endless rehearsals and discussions around the script with me and my researchers and creative team. We saw the change. Everyone will see it on the 19th,” he added.



Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was slated to release in March last year but due to the pandemic, the film was postponed. The new trailer of the movie was released a few days ago.

Talking about other films of Arjun, the actor will be seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns. Sardar Ka Grandson will release on Netflix, Bhoot Police is slated to hit the big screens on 10th September 2021, and Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to release on 11th February 2022.















