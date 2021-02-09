Diana Penty all set to make her Malayalam debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan

By Murtuza Iqbal







Diana Penty made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Cocktail and later starred in movies like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. She currently has Maddock Films’ Shiddat in her kitty, and now, the actress is all set to make her Malayalam debut.

Diana will be seen in a Malayalam movie opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. She posted a picture with Salmaan and captioned it as, “Cheers to new beginnings! 🥂 Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey – my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride 🎬☺️.”





Dulquer also welcomed her and posted on Instagram, “Welcome @dianapenty to our new film ! We are super excited to have you on board and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine ! 🤓🤓🤗🤗👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #newbeginnings #productionno5 #stellarcastthis #ladydiana #fellowfoodie #onboard #dqswayfarerfilms.”

Talking about other films of Dulquer, the actor will be seen in Kurup and Hey Sinamika. The former is a Malayalam film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages. The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala.

Hey Sinamika is a Tamil film and it stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads.





