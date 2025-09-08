HH Guruji performed the Dhwaja Ritual at Ambaji Temple

Bhaktivedanta Manor hosts grand Janmashtami festival amid record crowds

At the New Gokul Farm, devotees had the chance to feed and worship cows and oxen, while young people engaged with the Pandava Sena youth group. The popular Radharani Café served freshly prepared dishes, and the Farm Shop offered organic produce grown on site. Special shuttle bus and park-and-ride services ensured smooth access for visitors from Stanmore and Harrow & Wealdstone stations.

Saturday’s celebrations were briefly disrupted when an administrative error led to more tickets being released than the temple site could safely accommodate. This forced organisers to cancel entry between 3pm and 4pm and caused traffic congestion in the area.

In a statement, the temple apologised for the “serious and regrettable mistake” and assured devotees that stronger safeguards are being introduced to prevent a repeat.

Temple President Her Grace Visakha Dasi reflected that “Janmashtami 2025 at Bhaktivedanta Manor was unique. Alongside devotional exhibits, powerful dramas, insightful talks, and delicious prasadam, we also got an unexpected glimpse of how extraordinarily popular the Manor is. Due to an administrative error, too many free tickets were released, which led to traffic jams. We won’t let that happen again, but it showed us that we may need more days to allow eager pilgrims to celebrate Janmashtami with us.”

The festival was supported by more than 1,000 volunteers, who dedicated countless hours to ensure the event’s success. Despite Saturday’s disruption, Sunday’s programme ran smoothly and was described by many attendees as “an atmosphere saturated with bhakti and optimism.”

Distinguished guests included the Indian High Commissioner Mr. Vikram Doraiswamy and the Chief Constable of Hertfordshire, Andy Prophet, who joined devotees in marking the occasion.

Bhaktivedanta Manor, donated by Beatles star George Harrison in 1973, is now one of Europe’s most significant Hindu temples, attracting worshippers from across the UK and beyond.