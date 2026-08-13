Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' actor Suvinder Vicky reveals why Aditya Dhar kept his abusive dialogues uncensored

The actor revealed Dhar stopped him from improvising with language

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' actor Suvinder Vicky reveals why Aditya Dhar kept his abusive dialogues uncensored

Vicky said the abusive language was already written into the script

X/ ZoomTV
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Suvinder Vicky says director Aditya Dhar was confident his character’s abusive dialogue would not be cut
  • The actor revealed Dhar stopped him from improvising with language involving mothers and sisters
  • Vicky played Arjun Rampal’s on-screen father in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Suvinder Vicky’s role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have been brief, but his character’s explosive exchanges with Arjun Rampal quickly became one of the more noticeable aspects of his appearance.

In a new interview, Vicky recalled filming the abusive dialogue and revealed that director Aditya Dhar was confident the language would make it into the final film without being beeped or removed. The actor also said Dhar was careful about ensuring the dialogue did not cross a line that could hurt sentiments.

‘My whole dialogue will be a big beep’

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Vicky said the abusive language was already written into the script and was not something he created for the role.

“I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred per cent effort,” he said, while also crediting the screenwriter for the dialogue.

Vicky recalled joking with Dhar that so much of his character’s dialogue involved profanity that it could all end up being censored.

“I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep,” he recalled, suggesting that the director could have made the character mute instead.

Dhar, however, assured him that the dialogue would not be cut.

Aditya Dhar stopped him from going further

Vicky said Dhar’s confidence encouraged him to consider improvising some of the language during filming. However, the director stopped him from taking it further.

According to Vicky, Dhar specifically told him that they would not use abusive references involving mothers and sisters.

“He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films,” Vicky recalled.

The final film does, however, include a derogatory familial reference from Vicky’s character.

Arjun Rampal told him to ‘give it everything’

Vicky also spoke about working opposite Arjun Rampal in the film. The two actors already knew each other from their previous collaboration, Satluj, which helped them establish an understanding before filming Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Vicky said he warned Rampal about the nature of his dialogue before shooting their scenes.

Rampal's response, according to Vicky, was simple: “It is part of life; camera ke samne faad de.”

The actor said that familiarity helped shape the equation between the two performers as they filmed the intense exchanges between their characters.

abuselanguagearjun rampaladitya dharsuvinder vickydhurandhar 2
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event
Entertainment

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

More For You

Xdinary Heroes rocked by Gunil's exit as drummer leaves band after fan insult allegations

His departure follows an online post alleging that he repeatedly insulted fans

X/ PopBase

Xdinary Heroes rocked by Gunil's exit as drummer leaves band after fan insult allegations

Highlights

  • Gunil is leaving Xdinary Heroes after JYP Entertainment agreed to terminate his exclusive contract
  • His departure follows an online post alleging that he repeatedly insulted fans
  • The band will continue as a five-member group following the exit

Xdinary Heroes have been hit by a major line-up change after drummer Gunil announced his departure from the band amid controversy over allegations that he insulted fans.

JYP Entertainment confirmed on Thursday that Gunil would leave the group and terminate his exclusive contract with the agency. The decision follows discussions between the agency and the musician over the recent controversy.

Keep ReadingShow less