'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' actor Suvinder Vicky reveals why Aditya Dhar kept his abusive dialogues uncensored

Highlights

Suvinder Vicky says director Aditya Dhar was confident his character’s abusive dialogue would not be cut

The actor revealed Dhar stopped him from improvising with language involving mothers and sisters

Vicky played Arjun Rampal’s on-screen father in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Suvinder Vicky’s role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have been brief, but his character’s explosive exchanges with Arjun Rampal quickly became one of the more noticeable aspects of his appearance.

In a new interview, Vicky recalled filming the abusive dialogue and revealed that director Aditya Dhar was confident the language would make it into the final film without being beeped or removed. The actor also said Dhar was careful about ensuring the dialogue did not cross a line that could hurt sentiments.

‘My whole dialogue will be a big beep’

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Vicky said the abusive language was already written into the script and was not something he created for the role.

“I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred per cent effort,” he said, while also crediting the screenwriter for the dialogue.

Vicky recalled joking with Dhar that so much of his character’s dialogue involved profanity that it could all end up being censored.

“I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep,” he recalled, suggesting that the director could have made the character mute instead.

Dhar, however, assured him that the dialogue would not be cut.

Aditya Dhar stopped him from going further

Vicky said Dhar’s confidence encouraged him to consider improvising some of the language during filming. However, the director stopped him from taking it further.

According to Vicky, Dhar specifically told him that they would not use abusive references involving mothers and sisters.

“He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films,” Vicky recalled.

The final film does, however, include a derogatory familial reference from Vicky’s character.

Arjun Rampal told him to ‘give it everything’

Vicky also spoke about working opposite Arjun Rampal in the film. The two actors already knew each other from their previous collaboration, Satluj, which helped them establish an understanding before filming Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Vicky said he warned Rampal about the nature of his dialogue before shooting their scenes.

Rampal's response, according to Vicky, was simple: “It is part of life; camera ke samne faad de.”

The actor said that familiarity helped shape the equation between the two performers as they filmed the intense exchanges between their characters.