Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ faces a major setback as the film is banned across 6 Gulf countries

Highlights

Spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its strong global run but is blocked in six Gulf nations



Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE refuse release



Industry sources cite concerns over the film being viewed as “anti-Pakistan”



Similar bans have affected several recent Hindi films in the region



Banned across the Gulf

Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar, a fast-growing box office hit in India and overseas, faces a significant blow after six Gulf countries barred its release. According to industry reports, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have not approved the film.

A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama says concerns were raised about the film’s portrayal of Pakistan. The source notes that previous titles with similar themes have struggled to secure certification in the region, and despite attempts by the team to negotiate a release, all six countries declined approval.

Concerns over political themes

The insider says the film is perceived as “anti-Pakistan,” which led to the decision across the Gulf. The team reportedly anticipated the possibility of a ban, as earlier films with comparable subject matter have faced restrictions in the region.

Previous bans in the Gulf

Films dealing with India–Pakistan tensions have increasingly faced hurdles in the Middle East.

Fighter (2024), starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was initially banned across the Gulf except the UAE, which later suspended its release. A re-edited version was submitted for approval, but was rejected.



(2024), starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was initially banned across the Gulf except the UAE, which later suspended its release. A re-edited version was submitted for approval, but was rejected. Sky Force and The Diplomat , both released this year, were also blocked in several Middle Eastern territories.



and , both released this year, were also blocked in several Middle Eastern territories. Article 370 (2024) did not receive certification in GCC countries.



(2024) did not receive certification in GCC countries. Tiger 3 (2023) faced bans in Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.



(2023) faced bans in Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. The Kashmir Files (2022) was banned in multiple Gulf states; the UAE eventually allowed it with an adults-only rating.



As Dhurandhar continues its strong domestic performance, the ban marks one of the film’s few setbacks in an otherwise dominant run.