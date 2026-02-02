Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar dominates, Billie Eilish wins song of the year as Bad Bunny takes top prize

Highlights

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with five wins, including record of the year and best rap album.



Billie Eilish took song of the year, continuing her strong run with the Recording Academy.



Bad Bunny secured album of the year, marking a defining moment for Latin music at the Grammys.



The 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles belonged to three artists who shaped the night in different ways. Kendrick Lamar emerged as the most decorated winner, Billie Eilish claimed one of the ceremony’s most prestigious songwriting honours, and Bad Bunny walked away with the Grammys’ biggest prize.

Together, their victories underlined the Academy’s growing embrace of genre-blending pop, rap dominance and global Spanish-language music.

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the most decorated winner Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar’s winning streak continues

Kendrick Lamar was once again the standout artist, collecting five awards and reaffirming his status as one of contemporary music’s most influential figures. He won record of the year for Luther, his collaboration with SZA, and best rap album for GNX, among other honours.

It marked the second year in a row that Lamar finished the night as the biggest winner, with his success reflecting both commercial impact and critical approval.

Eilish’s victory placed her alongside Lamar and Bad Bunny Getty Images

Billie Eilish takes song of the year

Billie Eilish secured song of the year for Wildflower, adding another major Grammy to her growing collection. The win recognised the strength of the song’s writing, a category that focuses on composition rather than performance.

Eilish’s victory placed her alongside Lamar and Bad Bunny at the centre of the evening’s narrative, highlighting her continued influence on mainstream pop from a songwriting perspective.

Bad Bunny lands album of the year

While Lamar dominated the tally, it was Bad Bunny who claimed the night’s most coveted award. His album Debí Tirar Más Fotos won album of the year, edging out strong competition from artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter.

The win reinforced Bad Bunny’s global reach and the Grammys’ increasing recognition of Latin and Spanish-language music at the highest level.

A night shaped by global stars

Beyond the headline wins, the ceremony reflected a broad range of musical styles, from rap and pop to rock, dance and Latin music. British artists also made their mark, with Olivia Dean named best new artist and Yungblud winning best rock performance.