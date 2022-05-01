Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up

Dharmendra (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai for a “routine check-up” and is back home now.

According to a source close to the family, the 86-year-old star is “completely fine”.

“He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now,” the source close to the family told PTI.

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, forayed into films with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960.

Some of his best performances include classics such as Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), and Satyakam (1969).

Last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), Dharmendra will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar is helming the upcoming film under Dharma Productions.

