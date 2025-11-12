Skip to content
Dharmendra recovering at home after hospital stay as Amitabh Bachchan visits veteran star in Mumbai

After days of concern the 89-year-old legend is now resting in Juhu as doctors monitor his condition closely.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family says veteran actor is recovering well under care at home

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Dharmendra discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after short stay
  • Family confirms he’s being treated at home in Juhu
  • Amitabh Bachchan dropped in to meet his Sholay co-star
  • Hema Malini, Esha Deol say he’s stable and under care

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra is home again. He left Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early Wednesday after a few days under observation. His family said he’s resting now with doctors still visiting daily.

The actor was admitted after a bout of breathlessness. His doctor, Pratit Samdani, told reporters, “Dharmendra ji was discharged at around 7.30 am. He’ll continue his treatment at home.”

Dharmendra Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family says veteran actor is recovering well under care at home Getty Images


Amitabh Bachchan pays a visit

Amitabh Bachchan came to the Juhu house in the afternoon. He went inside, met the family, asked about Dharmendra’s health, and left soon after. Neighbours saw him leave and said the mood inside seemed lighter. “You could tell the visit cheered everyone,” one of them said.

Amitabh Bachchan visits his Sholay co-star following the actor’s recovery from hospitalGetty Images


Family steps in to end rumours

Over the weekend, online chatter had turned wild with false posts, even fake death reports. Esha Deol moved fast, posting that her father was “fine and recovering”. Hema Malini added that he’s “stable and in good hands”.

Outside the Juhu home, fans still gather. Some bring flowers, others old film posters. One man said he’s been waiting there every day since Monday. “I just wanted to see him wave once,” he said.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol thank well-wishers for their constant supportGetty Images


Still the 'He-Man' for his fans

At 89, Dharmendra remains a crowd favourite. People remember his strength, his smile, and the classic films that never really left television. Even now, there’s that same warmth when his name comes up. The family says he’ll stay home for now, resting and taking medication as advised. No plans to appear publicly yet. But everyone seems to be watching for that first photo from the balcony again.

amitabh bachchanbollywood veteranesha deolhema malinidharmendra

