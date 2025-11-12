Dharmendra recovering at home after hospital stay as Amitabh Bachchan visits veteran star in Mumbai

Highlights:

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra is home again. He left Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early Wednesday after a few days under observation. His family said he’s resting now with doctors still visiting daily.

The actor was admitted after a bout of breathlessness. His doctor, Pratit Samdani, told reporters, “Dharmendra ji was discharged at around 7.30 am. He’ll continue his treatment at home.”

Amitabh Bachchan pays a visit

Amitabh Bachchan came to the Juhu house in the afternoon. He went inside, met the family, asked about Dharmendra’s health, and left soon after. Neighbours saw him leave and said the mood inside seemed lighter. “You could tell the visit cheered everyone,” one of them said.

Family steps in to end rumours

Over the weekend, online chatter had turned wild with false posts, even fake death reports. Esha Deol moved fast, posting that her father was “fine and recovering”. Hema Malini added that he’s “stable and in good hands”.

Outside the Juhu home, fans still gather. Some bring flowers, others old film posters. One man said he’s been waiting there every day since Monday. “I just wanted to see him wave once,” he said.

Still the 'He-Man' for his fans

At 89, Dharmendra remains a crowd favourite. People remember his strength, his smile, and the classic films that never really left television. Even now, there’s that same warmth when his name comes up. The family says he’ll stay home for now, resting and taking medication as advised. No plans to appear publicly yet. But everyone seems to be watching for that first photo from the balcony again.