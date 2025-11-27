Hema Malini’s first post three days after Dharmendra’s death becomes a talking point

Skip to content
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 27, 2025
Hema Malini's tribute to Dharmendra went up early on Thursday, shared with a plain picture and a few careful lines. She wrote it as if one memory of Dharmendra was still close, something she was not ready to let go of yet.

Why the Hema Malini tribute has struck such a chord

The post read like something she had been trying to say since Monday but could not get out. She called him her loving husband, an adoring father to Esha and Ahana, and the person she reached out to in every difficult hour.

Malini also touched on his warmth with her extended family. She said he never walked past anyone without checking in, a habit people close to the couple had often spoken about. The line that many fans picked up on: “he was everything to me” summed up the note’s centre.

How Dharmendra’s legacy sits inside this tribute

The post carried more than personal grief. She took a moment to frame the scale of his career. She said his humility despite his long run of success had always stood out, and that his place among Hindi cinema’s greats would stay untouched.

She did not list films or milestones. Instead, she pointed to his “universal appeal”, a phrase she has used before at public events. She had seen the reactions on sets, at airports, and at screenings where people still called out “Dharam ji” with a fondness that only a few stars command.

The family’s next steps after Dharmendra’s passing

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on 24 November at the age of 89. His final rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium, with a steady line of actors stopping by to pay their respects. The prayer meet today, set for 5 pm at a hotel in Bandra, will bring the family together again with Hema Malini, her daughters, along with Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur and his children Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta and Vijeta.

