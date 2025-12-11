Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hema Malini breaks down as she remembers Dharmendra as her ‘pillar of strength’ at memorial

Standing alongside her daughters, Hema Malini delivers an emotional tribute

Hema Malini and Dharmendra

Hema Malini speaks about Dharmendra’s unwavering support, both personally and as a father

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Hema Malini hosts a prayer meeting with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.
  • Senior political leaders attend the tribute in Mumbai.
  • Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra as her “pillar of strength”.

Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra

Hema Malini, joined by her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, holds a special prayer gathering on 11 December to honour the late actor Dharmendra. The event is attended by several political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Standing alongside her daughters, Hema Malini delivers an emotional tribute as she reflects on Dharmendra’s life, their marriage and the strength of their partnership. She shares that the man she once performed romantic scenes with on screen later became her devoted husband, describing him as a constant source of courage and comfort throughout their life together.

‘He was my pillar of strength’

Hema Malini speaks about Dharmendra’s unwavering support, both personally and as a father. She recalls how he stood by every decision she made and how deeply he cared for their daughters, Esha and Ahana. She also remembers his affection for their five grandchildren, whom he often described as a “beautiful garden” that needed to be nurtured with love.

His family and legacy

Dharmendra, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and had four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol. He later married Hema Malini in 1980, and the couple share two daughters.

The actor passed away on 24 November at the age of 89, shortly before what would have been his 90th birthday on 8 December.

hema malinimemorialtributedharmendra

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Abhishek Bachchan

He explains that such speculation does not affect him because he and Aishwarya know the truth of their relationship

Getty Images

Abhishek Bachchan rejects divorce rumours, says he won’t tolerate ‘manufactured rubbish’ about his family

Highlights

  • Actor calls speculation about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai “malicious” and “false”
  • Says he speaks up only when he feels boundaries are crossed
  • Shares how Aishwarya raises their daughter Aaradhya with clarity and balance
  • Psychotherapist says his firm stance reflects boundary-setting and protection of personal privacy

Abhishek dismisses speculation

Abhishek Bachchan has spoken firmly against rumours about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai, calling the talk “falsehood” and “manufactured rubbish”. He says the stories are neither factual nor harmless and have followed the couple for years.

He explains that such speculation does not affect him because he and Aishwarya know the truth of their relationship. “We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important,” he says. While he respects the press, he adds that the media “tends to get it wrong a lot of times”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us