Hema Malini breaks down as she remembers Dharmendra as her ‘pillar of strength’ at memorial

Highlights

Hema Malini hosts a prayer meeting with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Senior political leaders attend the tribute in Mumbai.

Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra as her “pillar of strength”.

Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra

Hema Malini, joined by her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, holds a special prayer gathering on 11 December to honour the late actor Dharmendra. The event is attended by several political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Standing alongside her daughters, Hema Malini delivers an emotional tribute as she reflects on Dharmendra’s life, their marriage and the strength of their partnership. She shares that the man she once performed romantic scenes with on screen later became her devoted husband, describing him as a constant source of courage and comfort throughout their life together.

‘He was my pillar of strength’

Hema Malini speaks about Dharmendra’s unwavering support, both personally and as a father. She recalls how he stood by every decision she made and how deeply he cared for their daughters, Esha and Ahana. She also remembers his affection for their five grandchildren, whom he often described as a “beautiful garden” that needed to be nurtured with love.

His family and legacy

Dharmendra, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and had four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol. He later married Hema Malini in 1980, and the couple share two daughters.

The actor passed away on 24 November at the age of 89, shortly before what would have been his 90th birthday on 8 December.