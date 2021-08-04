Dhanush’s next with Mithran Jawahar to star Raashii Khanna as female lead

Dhanush (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Dhanush has finally found his leading lady for his upcoming Tamil film, currently titled D44. The makers have roped in Raashii Khanna to star alongside the National Film Award-winning actor.

The film also features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja in significant roles. Mithran Jawahar, who is known for helming such films as Uthamaputhiran (2010), Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, and Mathil (2021), is directing the film for Sun Pictures.

Khanna, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil language films, made her debut with John Abraham’s critically acclaimed film Madras Café (2013). The 30-year-old actor said she is looking forward to working with Dhanush.

“I look forward to working with Dhanush, who has contributed in such a huge way to cinema. I have so many people to thank for the work that comes my way – the audience who love my work and the filmmakers and content creators (who) trust it,” she said in a statement.

Khanna has some interesting projects on her platter right now. She will soon star in an Amazon Prime Video original series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The actress has been roped in to feature alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Kapoor, last seen in Kabir Singh (2019), is making his digital debut with the much-awaited series.

Additionally, Khanna will also be seen in director Rajesh Mapuskar’s web series Rudra -The Edge of Darkness. Set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the high-profile series stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The superstar will set his foot in the digital world with Rudra -The Edge of Darkness. Tughlaq Durbar, Aranmanai 3, and Bhramam are other plum projects Khanna has signed on to topline.

