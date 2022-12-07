Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dhanush tops IMDb’s most popular Indian stars 2022 list, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bag second and third spots

Six out of the top ten stars, including Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, NTR Jr, Allu Arjun, and Yash, are from the south Indian film industry.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

As the year comes to a close, IMDb has announced the list of their ‘Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars’ of 2022. The list includes the names of several prominent actors from various film industries across India, with Tamil star Dhanush bagging the topping spot.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who most recently welcomed her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, secured the second spot, while the Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bagged the third spot on the list that IMDB shared on Wednesday.

What makes IMDb’s most popular Indian stars list for 2022 even more interesting is the fact that six out of the top ten stars, including Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, NTR Jr, Allu Arjun, and Yash, are not from Bollywood but south Indian film industries.

Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been ranked at the fourth and fifth slot, respectively. Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan bagged the sixth spot while Kiara Advani came at seventh. NT Rama Rao Jr, who impressed everyone with his captivating performance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, took the eighth slot while Tollywood star Allu Arjun and Sandalwood star Yash took the ninth and tenth slots, respectively.

While Dhanush had five films released this year, including the ‘Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and the Tamil blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam in addition to Naane Varuven and Vaathi, Alia Bhatt featured in three hit films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in 2022.

The actress told IMDb in a statement, “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I have had at the movies. I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists. IMDb is a true testament to the people’s voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mahira Khan reveals how she bagged Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan: His mother-in-law had seen…
Entertainment
BANDAA First Poster: Manoj Bajpayee sports an intense look in the hard-hitting courtroom drama
Entertainment
‘I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood, would get paid about 10% of the salary…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar gets trolled after fans spot light bulbs in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Entertainment
‘Wish you the best,’ says SRK after son Aryan wraps writing for debut directorial project
NEWS
Adnan Sami says US immigration officer didn’t allow him to enter the country after his…
Entertainment
Royal watchers in UK divided over ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series
Entertainment
Indian film body condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’
Entertainment
‘We wanted to make Shah Rukh Khan the symbol of alpha and machismo’:…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starts filming for Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat
Entertainment
Uunchai makers appeal to viewers to come to theatres, film won’t release on…
Entertainment
Malaika Arora reveals she proposed to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan: I said I want…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW